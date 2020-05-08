back

Meet India’s Most Famous Big Cat Couple

Cleopatra and Saaya live, love and hunt together in the Kabini forest in Karnataka. We spoke to the man who introduced them to the world in July this year.

08/05/2020 3:36 PM
  • 234.5k
  • 195

And even more

  1. 5:32

    Meet India’s Most Famous Big Cat Couple

  2. 5:51

    Domestic Help Turns Her Talent Into Business

  3. 3:42

    Three Girls Who Topped The Board

  4. 3:49

    Tourists Help Injured Dolphin Back To Sea

  5. 2:25

    Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks

  6. 1:39

    Bengaluru Building Breaks Down

94 comments

  • Imtiaz I.
    8 hours

    Really huge respect and appreciate you Mr. Mithun... God bless you...

  • Dee M.
    19 hours

    Thank you for sharing it .

  • নওশিন ম.
    20 hours

    I hope they would not get killed by us! 🙇‍♂️

  • David G.
    a day

    Bcuse our Karnataka is amazing. Even David Attenborough made "Wild Karnataka". Jai Karnataka. Jai Kannadiga..

  • Karouna D.
    2 days

    That picture is epic. This is the first time I have heard of different species of big cats mingling naturally.

  • Ashish K.
    2 days

    Please do not share the place name because hunter will hunt them down. Please remove the details of the place.

  • Shipra K.
    2 days

    Grt grt pics 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👏👏👏 salute to your hard work and Patience

  • Baiju M.
    2 days

    Both of them look stunning in the shot. The photo looked with life and focused to the camera. This is wild life photography at its best.

  • Praveen M.
    2 days

    Incredible Karnataka😍 One State many worlds

  • Pratik P.
    2 days

    listen to this experience

  • Shenaz A.
    2 days

    Saaya is soooo beautiful... The real Black Panther

  • Mohammed E.
    2 days

    Lucky guy 2 c n b with animal world.

  • Nabeel K.
    2 days

    Live in relationship gone wild!😂

  • Purna C.
    2 days

    What a great moment you have clicked. A very very special it was.....

  • Samikshya N.
    2 days

    The most beautiful photos I ever saw Thank u Mithun

  • Santanu P.
    2 days

    dkh

  • Gowtham M.
    2 days

    How names saaya & Cleopatra is named to those dignified creatures.... plz can u tells us

  • Lokesh B.
    2 days

    Superb...Inspired

  • Swati D.
    3 days

    Beautiful

  • Sunanda D.
    3 days

    Stunning photographs

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.