Meet India’s Most Famous Big Cat Couple
Cleopatra and Saaya live, love and hunt together in the Kabini forest in Karnataka. We spoke to the man who introduced them to the world in July this year.
08/05/2020 3:36 PM
94 comments
Imtiaz I.8 hours
Really huge respect and appreciate you Mr. Mithun... God bless you...
Dee M.19 hours
Thank you for sharing it .
নওশিন ম.20 hours
I hope they would not get killed by us! 🙇♂️
David G.a day
Bcuse our Karnataka is amazing. Even David Attenborough made "Wild Karnataka". Jai Karnataka. Jai Kannadiga..
Karouna D.2 days
That picture is epic. This is the first time I have heard of different species of big cats mingling naturally.
Ashish K.2 days
Please do not share the place name because hunter will hunt them down. Please remove the details of the place.
Shipra K.2 days
Grt grt pics 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👏👏👏 salute to your hard work and Patience
Baiju M.2 days
Both of them look stunning in the shot. The photo looked with life and focused to the camera. This is wild life photography at its best.
Praveen M.2 days
Incredible Karnataka😍 One State many worlds
Pratik P.2 days
listen to this experience
Shenaz A.2 days
Saaya is soooo beautiful... The real Black Panther
Mohammed E.2 days
Lucky guy 2 c n b with animal world.
Nabeel K.2 days
Live in relationship gone wild!😂
Purna C.2 days
What a great moment you have clicked. A very very special it was.....
Samikshya N.2 days
The most beautiful photos I ever saw Thank u Mithun
Santanu P.2 days
Gowtham M.2 days
How names saaya & Cleopatra is named to those dignified creatures.... plz can u tells us
Lokesh B.2 days
Superb...Inspired
Swati D.3 days
Beautiful
Sunanda D.3 days
Stunning photographs