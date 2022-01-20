back

Meet India’s New Space Boss!

Dr. S Somanath takes over as ISRO chief from K Sivan. A rocket scientist with a vision of self- reliance, Dr Somanath’s tenure is going to be an exciting one. 🚀🚀

14/01/2022 3:59 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 5:48 AM
  • 161.7K
  • 58

55 comments

  • Thondikolam V.
    20/01/2022 15:12

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Adarsh V.
    19/01/2022 06:52

    aleppy

  • Pranab B.
    19/01/2022 02:15

    Congratulations.

  • Samir M.
    18/01/2022 13:47

    Congratulations Sir. All the best to New ISRO chaerman.

  • Sameer P.
    18/01/2022 10:50

    Congratulations..sir 🙏

  • Parikshith N.
    18/01/2022 00:59

    Alappuzhakkaran

  • Piyali M.
    17/01/2022 17:27

    Congratulations and best wishes sir

  • Raj B.
    17/01/2022 17:11

    Many many congratulations Sir and thank you for making India proud and many more to come.

  • Arun K.
    17/01/2022 15:46

    🥰!

  • Shipra D.
    16/01/2022 16:18

    Even show Sivan Sir's news before leaving.....Admire him a lot....

  • Sunil M.
    16/01/2022 15:30

    ALL THE BEST TO NEW ISRO CHIEF

  • Nitiin B.
    16/01/2022 13:48

    All the very Best to Dr. Somanath. He Looks to be confident and firm in his thoughts.

  • Beena M.
    16/01/2022 11:41

    Congratulations and best wishes Sir .

  • Mohd N.
    16/01/2022 11:21

    Congratulations

  • Janardhan R.
    16/01/2022 10:45

    Sir Best Wishes for a successful plans and productivity.

  • P N.
    16/01/2022 10:33

    Congratulations to you and best wishes.Sir.

  • Abdul A.
    16/01/2022 07:32

    Congratulations and best wishes.

  • Neerja K.
    16/01/2022 06:05

    I wish you spectacular success in your tenure

  • Mahaboob B.
    16/01/2022 05:04

    Congratulations sir ji

  • Drrajesh S.
    16/01/2022 04:27

    Proud of him

