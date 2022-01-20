back
Meet India’s New Space Boss!
Dr. S Somanath takes over as ISRO chief from K Sivan. A rocket scientist with a vision of self- reliance, Dr Somanath’s tenure is going to be an exciting one. 🚀🚀
14/01/2022 3:59 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 5:48 AM
