Meet India’s Pinaka Rocket System

This is what Pinaka, India’s indigenously developed guided rocket system, looks like up close and in action. These scenes are from the latest trials in Pokhran, Rajasthan. 🚀🚀🚀

03/13/2019 1:46 PM
59 comments

  • Abha S.
    04/12/2019 11:00

    Proud of my country

  • Rishi J.
    04/12/2019 04:37

    Why were these rockets not used when Pakistani F14 entered LOC???

  • Imran J.
    04/11/2019 03:50

    Maa ki coot hai tm India walon ki

  • Charlie B.
    04/05/2019 16:50

    Hang tough !

  • Jarnail S.
    03/28/2019 13:46

    Jai Congress, jai pandit nehru. CHOWKIDAR CHOR HAI.

  • Sathish K.
    03/28/2019 07:11

    Be it India, Pakistan, or any other nation for that matter, being proud of military fire power does not reflect properly on us as a species. It is something about which we should be ashamed of. Military fire power is a sign of our failure. Our failure to empathize, communicate and reason with each other.

  • Himanshu M.
    03/21/2019 12:29

    Pakistan is like gaand na chuchi baatei uchi uchi😂😂

  • Imran M.
    03/20/2019 22:47

    Be careful gobbar mute technology ever body run 🏃

  • Adnan A.
    03/20/2019 21:53

    Pakistan has got latest MLRS (Multi launch Rocket System) having more range and lethality than yours 1998 model.

  • Zeeshan A.
    03/20/2019 13:00

    Colour pencils 😂

  • Hridoyar K.
    03/20/2019 00:24

    Fake Video...

  • Zohaib A.
    03/19/2019 10:50

    India in biggest begger begging for toilets india h taken billion dollers from imf for assam province beggers begging for toilets �B

  • Amano M.
    03/17/2019 04:08

    Peace

  • Suraj K.
    03/16/2019 19:42

    Pakistan chutiyoo Ka desh h

  • Siddharth M.
    03/16/2019 16:46

    Imran MirXaa Ali Talha tum bheek maangne ke liye Indian pages- m baar baar kyun aate ho jabki har baar hum tumhe bheek ke taur par 🔫🔫 hi khilate Hain 🐖🤣😂 😂🤣 🤣😂 😂🤣 🤣🤣 😂😂 🤣

  • Manisha K.
    03/16/2019 11:27

    Y wasted on trials direct use krna tha terrorists pr

  • Deepak P.
    03/15/2019 18:32

    By posting these , you are indirectly passing on defence information to Pakistan and other countries. I think we must stop spreading these in national interest. We are letting out all information on India defence capabilities . Our enemies and other countries don't need Thier intelligence report , we are sharing them free and making Thier job easier. PLEASE THINK AND ACT

  • Kashan H.
    03/14/2019 21:40

    binaca geet maala... hahahhaha Pakistan has far better multi barrel rocket system. what you built now we have from decades Hataf 1 and Hataf 2 also Nasr has given chills to indian spine. Cold start doctrine sunk in ocean with indian aims. hahahha

  • Piyush S.
    03/14/2019 19:12

    Sala Pakistan jaisi बेग़ैरत जमात नही देखी । मतलब bhosadiwalo के पास हथियार भी खैरात में मिले हैं और बकचोदी करते हैं अमीरों वाली 😂😂

  • Jayvasant V.
    03/14/2019 18:52

    Dear brut.. one request don't share these type of video's that too abt defence..on social media.. thank u..