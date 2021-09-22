back

Meet India's Youngest Commercial Pilot

They sold their land to realise their daughter's dreams and she took to the skies. Meet 19-year-old Maitri Patel...

21/09/2021 4:34 PMupdated: 22/09/2021 4:46 AM
42 comments

  • Clement S.
    10 hours

    I wish I could fly with her till the end of my life 🥺

  • Preeti S.
    11 hours

    Wow

  • Bhaskar S.
    11 hours

    Farmers in US have personal planes... use it for farming and they land on their farm fields. Some don't even have license.

  • Joan S.
    20 hours

    Congratulations Maitri. May your future be bright. God bless your parents.

  • Mohammed A.
    a day

    He must be rich farmer.. Any ways congratulations.. We know what is the situation of farmer.. Selling a land and training in LA is just like doing MS 6 TIMES... any how congratulations..

  • Naheed D.
    a day

    Congratulations

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

    Congratulations to Maitri She is young Commercial Pilot it's do it hard work to achieve Succession.

  • Krishna K.
    2 days

    Congratulations & all the very best to u.

  • Azampasha A.
    2 days

    God bless you daughter Almighty Allah give success in your dreams Ameen

  • Pathmananda A.
    2 days

    Sri Lanka.

  • Dilkash K.
    2 days

    God bless her parents for full filling her desire....what they sowed now they will reap by God's grace....

  • Janu P.
    2 days

    Bravo heroes, this is real.lady superstars in real life.

  • Shallu B.
    2 days

    Every child should be Blessed with this kind of support from parents on the way to goal👍

  • Klawathy T.
    2 days

    Congrats Gbu.

  • Niraja K.
    3 days

    Remarkable. 👍😊👌🏼💐

  • Joymati S.
    3 days

    Congratulations

  • Idg I.
    3 days

    Within 3 yrs they can buy double the land

  • Rahul G.
    3 days

    ❤️

  • Rahul G.
    3 days

    Congrats 👷

  • Frederick A.
    3 days

    Money from land is the key out of poverty,but it does not improve other people's lives. land is just a investment, government and banks prefer people spending on items to create jobs.