Meet India's Youngest Commercial Pilot
They sold their land to realise their daughter's dreams and she took to the skies. Meet 19-year-old Maitri Patel...
21/09/2021 4:34 PMupdated: 22/09/2021 4:46 AM
42 comments
Clement S.10 hours
I wish I could fly with her till the end of my life 🥺
Preeti S.11 hours
Wow
Bhaskar S.11 hours
Farmers in US have personal planes... use it for farming and they land on their farm fields. Some don't even have license.
Joan S.20 hours
Congratulations Maitri. May your future be bright. God bless your parents.
Mohammed A.a day
He must be rich farmer.. Any ways congratulations.. We know what is the situation of farmer.. Selling a land and training in LA is just like doing MS 6 TIMES... any how congratulations..
Naheed D.a day
Congratulations
Mohammad A.a day
Congratulations to Maitri She is young Commercial Pilot it's do it hard work to achieve Succession.
Krishna K.2 days
Congratulations & all the very best to u.
Azampasha A.2 days
God bless you daughter Almighty Allah give success in your dreams Ameen
Pathmananda A.2 days
Sri Lanka.
Dilkash K.2 days
God bless her parents for full filling her desire....what they sowed now they will reap by God's grace....
Janu P.2 days
Bravo heroes, this is real.lady superstars in real life.
Shallu B.2 days
Every child should be Blessed with this kind of support from parents on the way to goal👍
Klawathy T.2 days
Congrats Gbu.
Niraja K.3 days
Remarkable. 👍😊👌🏼💐
Joymati S.3 days
Congratulations
Idg I.3 days
Within 3 yrs they can buy double the land
Rahul G.3 days
❤️
Rahul G.3 days
Congrats 👷
Frederick A.3 days
Money from land is the key out of poverty,but it does not improve other people's lives. land is just a investment, government and banks prefer people spending on items to create jobs.