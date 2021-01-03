back

Meet India's Youngest Mayor

Arya Rajendran is Thiruvananthapuram's new mayor... and she's only 21 years old! 🤯

30/12/2020 12:06 PMupdated: 30/12/2020 12:08 PM
  • 147.5K
  • 98

82 comments

  • Piyush F.
    7 days

    Amit shah on his way to make her BJP member 🤪

  • Mini A.
    03/01/2021 09:53

    Congratulations Arya!

  • Nagesh S.
    03/01/2021 05:24

    Congrats❤️🎉🙏

  • Kiran N.
    02/01/2021 12:22

    Congratulations

  • Jolly K.
    02/01/2021 08:49

    Congratulations 💐💐🌹🌹

  • Laiba N.
    02/01/2021 07:23

    Amusing to see some youthful demographic update about the country.

  • Nivin C.
    01/01/2021 18:01

    Red salute Comrade..💪💪💪♥️

  • Madhavi P.
    01/01/2021 11:55

    Great. Heartly Congratulations.

  • Christen P.
    01/01/2021 10:03

    Congratulations arya, God bless you

  • Christen P.
    01/01/2021 10:02

    Congratulations dear

  • Azeer A.
    01/01/2021 05:11

    What kerala think today india will thinks tomarrow 😎

  • Ruksana A.
    01/01/2021 01:33

    Congratulations it’s high time India allowed the youth to lead

  • Neeta P.
    31/12/2020 20:24

    Way to go !!!!! Young leaders ! And FEMALE LEADERS !!!!

  • Munnuru S.
    31/12/2020 16:43

    Congratulations...

  • Hari B.
    31/12/2020 16:29

    Congratulations keep it up madam

  • Roshan C.
    31/12/2020 15:28

    🙌🙌

  • Subrahmanya M.
    31/12/2020 14:09

    Congrats. Serve everybody irrespective of party

  • Ahamed S.
    31/12/2020 13:05

    Lal salam

  • Akash S.
    31/12/2020 12:03

    Congratulations mam 💐

  • Dasari L.
    31/12/2020 11:25

    🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐🚩🚩 congratulations

