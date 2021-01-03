Meet India's Youngest Mayor

What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe
More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force
Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device
Whatsapp’s New Update Explained
The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest
Amit shah on his way to make her BJP member 🤪
Congratulations Arya!
Congrats❤️🎉🙏
Congratulations
Congratulations 💐💐🌹🌹
Amusing to see some youthful demographic update about the country.
Red salute Comrade..💪💪💪♥️
Great. Heartly Congratulations.
Congratulations arya, God bless you
Congratulations dear
What kerala think today india will thinks tomarrow 😎
Congratulations it’s high time India allowed the youth to lead
Way to go !!!!! Young leaders ! And FEMALE LEADERS !!!!
Congratulations...
Congratulations keep it up madam
🙌🙌
Congrats. Serve everybody irrespective of party
Lal salam
Congratulations mam 💐
🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐🚩🚩 congratulations
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
82 comments
Piyush F.7 days
Amit shah on his way to make her BJP member 🤪
Mini A.03/01/2021 09:53
Congratulations Arya!
Nagesh S.03/01/2021 05:24
Congrats❤️🎉🙏
Kiran N.02/01/2021 12:22
Congratulations
Jolly K.02/01/2021 08:49
Congratulations 💐💐🌹🌹
Laiba N.02/01/2021 07:23
Amusing to see some youthful demographic update about the country.
Nivin C.01/01/2021 18:01
Red salute Comrade..💪💪💪♥️
Madhavi P.01/01/2021 11:55
Great. Heartly Congratulations.
Christen P.01/01/2021 10:03
Congratulations arya, God bless you
Christen P.01/01/2021 10:02
Congratulations dear
Azeer A.01/01/2021 05:11
What kerala think today india will thinks tomarrow 😎
Ruksana A.01/01/2021 01:33
Congratulations it’s high time India allowed the youth to lead
Neeta P.31/12/2020 20:24
Way to go !!!!! Young leaders ! And FEMALE LEADERS !!!!
Munnuru S.31/12/2020 16:43
Congratulations...
Hari B.31/12/2020 16:29
Congratulations keep it up madam
Roshan C.31/12/2020 15:28
🙌🙌
Subrahmanya M.31/12/2020 14:09
Congrats. Serve everybody irrespective of party
Ahamed S.31/12/2020 13:05
Lal salam
Akash S.31/12/2020 12:03
Congratulations mam 💐
Dasari L.31/12/2020 11:25
🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐🚩🚩 congratulations