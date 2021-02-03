back

Meet India’s Youngest Woman Pilot

A student licence at 15, and a commercial licence by 17... Clearly even the sky isn’t the limit for 25-year-old Ayesha Aziz.

03/02/2021
38 comments

  • Idrees S.
    4 days

    Congratulations Ayesha. You really made India proud, keep it up

  • Vanita M.
    10/02/2021 07:27

    God bless you and may u chase your dreams.

  • Vivek M.
    10/02/2021 03:06

    She get airplane ✈ liscence in 16 in india we get liscence at 18.Money plays a very important role,to be a commercial pilot expnses are high nearly 40 to 50 lakhs.So many girls are talented here also but it is money which matters more

  • Nalini K.
    09/02/2021 19:26

    Best wishes

  • Gulame A.
    08/02/2021 02:59

    MaShaAllah, a great achievement at a very young age. “ Sitaroun se aage Jahan aur bhi hein ...” May Allah SWT bless and guide her to reach the highest level of success. Aameen

  • Vinod G.
    07/02/2021 16:38

    Hello hi hello 😘🙈🐱. Janu Hindustan 💕. Hi 767 let's go freefly in the blue sky 💙...🥃🧢🏇🇺🇸💋🇮🇳🦊.. Vinod go war..

  • Geet T.
    07/02/2021 16:12

    Kashmiris in mainstream, feels a proud family moment.. Keep up inspiring ,youth icon

  • Shadab Y.
    07/02/2021 04:40

    Best wishes

  • Kamal B.
    07/02/2021 03:31

    Wonderful achivement, proud of you

  • Ahmed N.
    07/02/2021 01:52

    Mashaa Allah barak Allah

  • Rutuja H.
    06/02/2021 17:50

    Great 👏

  • Madhav J.
    06/02/2021 12:21

    You can get license of car less than 18yrs but at 15 yrs she got flying license 😰😰

  • Lokendra S.
    05/02/2021 13:51

    Ye to kafir nikli burka nahi pehenti😝

  • Imran K.
    05/02/2021 09:58

    Congratulations

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    05/02/2021 01:58

    Role model for the present young girls .. given determination any thing can b achieved. Kudos

  • Sámíñá K.
    04/02/2021 20:04

    Best wishes

  • Rais R.
    04/02/2021 17:48

    So proud of you

  • Faiz H.
    04/02/2021 17:31

    Proud of you sister

  • Abdus S.
    04/02/2021 13:18

    Best Wishes

  • Shivam S.
    04/02/2021 09:18

    Mujhe to 18 me bike ka mila tha

