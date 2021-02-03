Meet India’s Youngest Woman Pilot

Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy
Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies
Disha Ravi On Her Activism
Workers Ransack iPhone Factory Over Unpaid Wages
Love Stories Vs Love Jihad
Kareena And Dia Talk Women’s Health
Congratulations Ayesha. You really made India proud, keep it up
God bless you and may u chase your dreams.
She get airplane ✈ liscence in 16 in india we get liscence at 18.Money plays a very important role,to be a commercial pilot expnses are high nearly 40 to 50 lakhs.So many girls are talented here also but it is money which matters more
Best wishes
MaShaAllah, a great achievement at a very young age. “ Sitaroun se aage Jahan aur bhi hein ...” May Allah SWT bless and guide her to reach the highest level of success. Aameen
Hello hi hello 😘🙈🐱. Janu Hindustan 💕. Hi 767 let's go freefly in the blue sky 💙...🥃🧢🏇🇺🇸💋🇮🇳🦊.. Vinod go war..
Kashmiris in mainstream, feels a proud family moment..
Keep up inspiring ,youth icon
Wonderful achivement, proud of you
Mashaa Allah barak Allah
Great 👏
You can get license of car less than 18yrs but at 15 yrs she got flying license 😰😰
Ye to kafir nikli burka nahi pehenti😝
Congratulations
Role model for the present young girls .. given determination any thing can b achieved. Kudos
So proud of you
Proud of you sister
Best Wishes
Mujhe to 18 me bike ka mila tha
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
38 comments
Idrees S.4 days
Congratulations Ayesha. You really made India proud, keep it up
Vanita M.10/02/2021 07:27
God bless you and may u chase your dreams.
Vivek M.10/02/2021 03:06
She get airplane ✈ liscence in 16 in india we get liscence at 18.Money plays a very important role,to be a commercial pilot expnses are high nearly 40 to 50 lakhs.So many girls are talented here also but it is money which matters more
Nalini K.09/02/2021 19:26
Best wishes
Gulame A.08/02/2021 02:59
MaShaAllah, a great achievement at a very young age. “ Sitaroun se aage Jahan aur bhi hein ...” May Allah SWT bless and guide her to reach the highest level of success. Aameen
Vinod G.07/02/2021 16:38
Hello hi hello 😘🙈🐱. Janu Hindustan 💕. Hi 767 let's go freefly in the blue sky 💙...🥃🧢🏇🇺🇸💋🇮🇳🦊.. Vinod go war..
Geet T.07/02/2021 16:12
Kashmiris in mainstream, feels a proud family moment.. Keep up inspiring ,youth icon
Shadab Y.07/02/2021 04:40
Best wishes
Kamal B.07/02/2021 03:31
Wonderful achivement, proud of you
Ahmed N.07/02/2021 01:52
Mashaa Allah barak Allah
Rutuja H.06/02/2021 17:50
Great 👏
Madhav J.06/02/2021 12:21
You can get license of car less than 18yrs but at 15 yrs she got flying license 😰😰
Lokendra S.05/02/2021 13:51
Ye to kafir nikli burka nahi pehenti😝
Imran K.05/02/2021 09:58
Congratulations
Krishnamurthy K.05/02/2021 01:58
Role model for the present young girls .. given determination any thing can b achieved. Kudos
Sámíñá K.04/02/2021 20:04
Best wishes
Rais R.04/02/2021 17:48
So proud of you
Faiz H.04/02/2021 17:31
Proud of you sister
Abdus S.04/02/2021 13:18
Best Wishes
Shivam S.04/02/2021 09:18
Mujhe to 18 me bike ka mila tha