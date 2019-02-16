back
Meet Jahan Geet, The Female Dholi
She wanted to drum to her dreams and she did, silencing more than just silly stereotypes along the way. This is the story of 20-year-old Jahan Geet from Chandigarh. 🎤🎼👏 She’s not only among the very few woman dholis in India, she’s also probably the youngest.
02/16/2019 11:02 AM
257 comments
Narayan L.07/27/2019 14:16
Here in Mumbai and Pune they have dedicated clubs of female Dhol players (hopefully that's the right term to use).
Shahan M.06/11/2019 20:11
Nice 💙💚💜❤️👌👍🤝
Veena M.03/24/2019 18:08
Very nice, keep it up girl, blessing 😊👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Arun B.03/21/2019 13:32
Sahi hai agar ladke Tik Tok par mujra kar sakte hai ,to yeh dhol kyo nahi baja sakdi
Ashutosh S.03/21/2019 12:10
I liked your dhol style 💐💐💐
Nasrullah A.03/21/2019 11:02
Keep it up 👍🤗
Rajat H.03/21/2019 09:22
Again this fake feminism bs
Dilbar S.03/21/2019 06:28
Sabaassssss
Dilbar S.03/21/2019 06:28
Vhrry good
Dilbar S.03/21/2019 06:27
Good
Dilbar S.03/21/2019 06:27
Wow
Brjkishor P.03/21/2019 03:44
God Ban. ..
Pardeep S.03/21/2019 02:40
Great ji..god bless you
Sanju D.03/20/2019 13:47
AWESOME
Mahendr M.03/20/2019 12:40
Good artist
Hardayal S.03/20/2019 05:50
v good
Nikhil J.03/19/2019 20:29
Not so good really...!! There r many but no exposure
Mahesh S.03/19/2019 18:03
गरीब बच्चियाँ, लड़कियां और औरतें बजाती है जो कि एक तबके तक ही सीमित है। Jahan Geet ये तुम्हारे लिए शौक है बाकी का रोजगार।
Yogesh C.03/19/2019 11:21
Huge love from Chandigarh all chandigarian all with you
Scarlet R.03/19/2019 08:36
Beautiful