Meet Kamali, Tamil Nadu’s 9-Year-Old Skateboarder

The world is celebrating the story of this 9-year-old skateboarder and her feisty mother.
299 comments
Roseann T.10/24/2019 20:32
God bless you
Catherine S.08/14/2019 22:39
skater chix rule 🤘
Freyja F.07/24/2019 23:50
😮 Fuck hun er sej
Bunga R.07/22/2019 06:26
YAYYY, KAMALI!!! U R A.SENSATIONAL KID......U INSPIRE MANY KIDS TO SKATEBOARD.....I HOPE YR FILM WINS D OSCAR AWARD....AMEEN2!
Muizz A.07/15/2019 15:17
koba
Gayithrigopiū07/15/2019 14:15
💞💞All the Best Kamali kuttemma ,God Bless U 💞💞
Ashok .07/14/2019 05:44
Hope she maintain the sport spirit with all our loves and wishes💐💐💐💐
Balagiprasad G.07/13/2019 03:45
Super chaild
Amit K.07/12/2019 09:11
Salute
Greg G.07/12/2019 05:49
thought you might like this :)
Manjula D.07/11/2019 13:06
Wish you all the best kamali..
Lakshmi M.07/11/2019 09:40
👏👏👏
Pradeepa P.07/11/2019 07:41
So so proud of her and her mother ♥️♥️♥️
Soumita B.07/11/2019 04:06
Wow
Zohra S.07/11/2019 04:04
Good luck sweetheart u are great
Sumeet P.07/11/2019 03:46
show it to Yarav & Aeshy
Sanchita J.07/11/2019 03:42
God bless you baccha.💞no difficulty can stop you if you are ditermined.
Deep T.07/11/2019 01:37
Artist r all time unic .
Ajay R.07/10/2019 14:21
Thank's Alot To Jamie Thomas and Sasha Rainbow....
Kishori M.07/10/2019 07:51
So these film makers made money and won awards off the back of this little firecracker, what does she get and her lovely mother? I bet it’s a BIG FAT NOTHING. EXPLOITATION AT ITS FINEST