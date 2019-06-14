back

Meet Kamali, Tamil Nadu’s 9-Year-Old Skateboarder

The world is celebrating the story of this 9-year-old skateboarder and her feisty mother.

06/14/2019 3:59 AM
299 comments

  • Roseann T.
    10/24/2019 20:32

    God bless you

  • Catherine S.
    08/14/2019 22:39

    skater chix rule 🤘

  • Freyja F.
    07/24/2019 23:50

    😮 Fuck hun er sej

  • Bunga R.
    07/22/2019 06:26

    YAYYY, KAMALI!!! U R A.SENSATIONAL KID......U INSPIRE MANY KIDS TO SKATEBOARD.....I HOPE YR FILM WINS D OSCAR AWARD....AMEEN2!

  • Muizz A.
    07/15/2019 15:17

    koba

  • Gayithrigopiū
    07/15/2019 14:15

    💞💞All the Best Kamali kuttemma ,God Bless U 💞💞

  • Ashok .
    07/14/2019 05:44

    Hope she maintain the sport spirit with all our loves and wishes💐💐💐💐

  • Balagiprasad G.
    07/13/2019 03:45

    Super chaild

  • Amit K.
    07/12/2019 09:11

    Salute

  • Greg G.
    07/12/2019 05:49

    thought you might like this :)

  • Manjula D.
    07/11/2019 13:06

    Wish you all the best kamali..

  • Lakshmi M.
    07/11/2019 09:40

    👏👏👏

  • Pradeepa P.
    07/11/2019 07:41

    So so proud of her and her mother ♥️♥️♥️

  • Soumita B.
    07/11/2019 04:06

    Wow

  • Zohra S.
    07/11/2019 04:04

    Good luck sweetheart u are great

  • Sumeet P.
    07/11/2019 03:46

    show it to Yarav & Aeshy

  • Sanchita J.
    07/11/2019 03:42

    God bless you baccha.💞no difficulty can stop you if you are ditermined.

  • Deep T.
    07/11/2019 01:37

    Artist r all time unic .

  • Ajay R.
    07/10/2019 14:21

    Thank's Alot To Jamie Thomas and Sasha Rainbow....

  • Kishori M.
    07/10/2019 07:51

    So these film makers made money and won awards off the back of this little firecracker, what does she get and her lovely mother? I bet it’s a BIG FAT NOTHING. EXPLOITATION AT ITS FINEST