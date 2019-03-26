back

Meet Kanhaiya, The Member Of Parliament Aspirant

MP candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is out to save India and the Indian Constitution. From an old adversary. ✊

03/26/2019 4:04 AMupdated: 03/26/2019 10:17 AM
  • 1.8m
  • 6.8k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

3403 comments

  • Dinesh K.
    11/12/2019 12:34

    very good

  • Mrinmoy D.
    06/02/2019 05:20

    Hatt kutte...

  • Harinath P.
    05/31/2019 11:24

    Chup baith

  • Raj C.
    05/30/2019 16:50

    ye Chutiya kon hai... Kya kiya Abhi tak Ye samaj k liye. Anti Bjp Comments karta rehta hai owaisi k barey mei q kuch nahi bolta hai.. Naxalite soch hai saaley ki....

  • Gautam D.
    05/26/2019 04:42

    Re pagla

  • Saurav P.
    05/23/2019 05:40

    Oh please...he's a deamon

  • Abhijeet R.
    05/19/2019 13:27

    Pimp of d millenium..he shd be ashamed of living on tax payers mercy...

  • Pai N.
    05/18/2019 01:17

    Pakishtan mei boko yahan kiya kar raha hey kuta,

  • Ashutosh D.
    05/16/2019 17:04

    कुत्तो का सारदार

  • Vijay J.
    05/16/2019 04:10

    Another clown

  • Kamal S.
    05/15/2019 11:16

    Brut India working with ppl who wanted to burn india

  • Bikash P.
    05/15/2019 02:50

    Madrochod ko mardo

  • Anurag A.
    05/14/2019 09:32

    just Go and Raise slogans against India u will become a Politician Idealistic Revoluatoionist

  • Sourav M.
    05/13/2019 09:32

    Ara yar TU apna soch b***c juta gadder sala ***

  • Supreetha B.
    05/13/2019 08:03

    Just cancel his bail n lock him back behind the bars!!!! He just speaks because he is good enough to frame the sentences and confident to stand in front of crowd that's nothing much about him and his Non sense ideologies......

  • CA A.
    05/12/2019 19:55

    Indians have well understood this Leftist propogandas.... They can't convince the poor anymore....

  • Nakul C.
    05/12/2019 05:32

    Nikal k kabhi public k beech mei aao lalla, tumhe iss desh ki public aisa saja k wapas bhejegi kasam se itna gussa hai kabhi aao toh nikal k sarak par..

  • Parbhaker S.
    05/11/2019 17:25

    Gaddaro ki bhasha badal gai

  • Deepak R.
    05/11/2019 12:57

    A person talking about protecting the constitution who himself is against the basic soul of the constitution. Such people should be executed in public

  • Niyvedita K.
    05/11/2019 12:56

    Imagine dis burger is talking about Desh who spoke about Desh ke tudke tudke hoge