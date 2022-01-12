back

Meet Kerala's 104-Year-Old Student

Kuttiyamma from Kerala never got any education. Until she turned 104...

11/01/2022 4:50 PMupdated: 12/01/2022 11:44 PM
  • 23.7K
  • 19

And even more

  1. 7:24

    Una superviviente del Holocausto comparte sus recuerdos en TikTok

  2. 0:52

    El hotel donde puedes dormir dentro de una barrica de tequila

  3. 3:59

    La escuela sobre ruedas que educa a los niños de migrantes

  4. 5:33

    Activismo gordo

  5. 4:53

    J*dete cáncer: tus senos no te definen

  6. 4:11

    Dentro de un laboratorio de disección

18 comments

  • ShashiKant C.
    12/01/2022 14:29

    Brilliant 🤩

  • Nura W.
    12/01/2022 06:35

    How wonderful 🙂

  • Giusi F.
    12/01/2022 03:52

    God bless her

  • Sarup C.
    12/01/2022 00:20

    I As the saying goes " Age is just a number".

  • Brut India
    12/01/2022 00:17

    Meet the grandma who topped all of Kerala's entrance exams:

  • Jobin X.
    11/01/2022 23:23

    Respect

  • Hervé F.
    11/01/2022 22:12

    It's never too late too learn. She is an inspiring woman.

  • Jack B.
    11/01/2022 20:52

    Whos the music fela kuti or his kid who is it

  • Sheila U.
    11/01/2022 20:09

    Love you ammachi

  • Koko K.
    11/01/2022 18:37

    This means there is still hope for chaiwalla fodi…he should go back to school.

  • Hussain S.
    11/01/2022 18:35

    Inspiration to all It's never to late to study

  • Suresh K.
    11/01/2022 18:34

    Way to go. Even senior citizens are learning. When will Sangh go to school😜

  • Ar I.
    11/01/2022 18:01

    God bless she is same as my mother. My mother use tab , Skype and android phone to

  • Amos M.
    11/01/2022 17:40

    Way to go Dadiamma.

  • Aditi G.
    11/01/2022 17:16

    Bravo! (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*.✧

  • Adam K.
    11/01/2022 17:12

    ‘ Wonderful lady God bless her 🙏🏼❤️

  • Vijay T.
    11/01/2022 17:04

    Inspiration to All...

  • Ajeet D.
    11/01/2022 17:01

    It's never to late too learn

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.