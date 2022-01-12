Meet Kerala's 104-Year-Old Student

Una superviviente del Holocausto comparte sus recuerdos en TikTok
El hotel donde puedes dormir dentro de una barrica de tequila
La escuela sobre ruedas que educa a los niños de migrantes
Activismo gordo
J*dete cáncer: tus senos no te definen
Dentro de un laboratorio de disección
Brilliant 🤩
How wonderful 🙂
God bless her
I As the saying goes " Age is just a number".
Meet the grandma who topped all of Kerala's entrance exams:
Respect
It's never too late too learn. She is an inspiring woman.
Whos the music fela kuti or his kid who is it
Love you ammachi
This means there is still hope for chaiwalla fodi…he should go back to school.
Inspiration to all
It's never to late to study
Way to go. Even senior citizens are learning. When will Sangh go to school😜
God bless she is same as my mother. My mother use tab , Skype and android phone to
Way to go Dadiamma.
Bravo! (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*.✧
‘
Wonderful lady
God bless her 🙏🏼❤️
Inspiration to All...
It's never to late too learn
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
18 comments
ShashiKant C.12/01/2022 14:29
Brilliant 🤩
Nura W.12/01/2022 06:35
How wonderful 🙂
Giusi F.12/01/2022 03:52
God bless her
Sarup C.12/01/2022 00:20
I As the saying goes " Age is just a number".
Brut India12/01/2022 00:17
Meet the grandma who topped all of Kerala's entrance exams:
Jobin X.11/01/2022 23:23
Respect
Hervé F.11/01/2022 22:12
It's never too late too learn. She is an inspiring woman.
Jack B.11/01/2022 20:52
Whos the music fela kuti or his kid who is it
Sheila U.11/01/2022 20:09
Love you ammachi
Koko K.11/01/2022 18:37
This means there is still hope for chaiwalla fodi…he should go back to school.
Hussain S.11/01/2022 18:35
Inspiration to all It's never to late to study
Suresh K.11/01/2022 18:34
Way to go. Even senior citizens are learning. When will Sangh go to school😜
Ar I.11/01/2022 18:01
God bless she is same as my mother. My mother use tab , Skype and android phone to
Amos M.11/01/2022 17:40
Way to go Dadiamma.
Aditi G.11/01/2022 17:16
Bravo! (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*.✧
Adam K.11/01/2022 17:12
‘ Wonderful lady God bless her 🙏🏼❤️
Vijay T.11/01/2022 17:04
Inspiration to All...
Ajeet D.11/01/2022 17:01
It's never to late too learn