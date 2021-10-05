back
Meet Kerala’s First Trans Bodybuilder
After years of pain and trauma, he is now breaking bodybuilding stereotypes. Meet Praveen Nath, the trans man who became Mr. Kerala...
05/10/2021 5:32 AM
44 comments
Aatir H.3 days
Who bare expenses of surgery for sexual change? Who paid fees of Gym ?
Vishal S.3 days
Wow.. the homophobia is running wild here
James T.4 days
*she
Jam S.5 days
I'm 5.11 but I identify as 6.3, so I'm trans-vertical.
Marukh Z.6 days
HqHq Ye dekho female body lekin , Hai ye larka
Syed K.6 days
no offence , but imagine...every girl started disliking their periods..
Ved Y.6 days
But Google says Kerala is the highest litertrated in India than you got bad response from the community 😂😂😂
Clinton P.6 days
Good for him but he needs to do something about that unibrow.
Brut India07/10/2021 05:19
Meet India's first trans man bodybuilder to win an award:
Khôi H.07/10/2021 03:04
he train and train and train and then punch his bullies
Joe S.07/10/2021 02:39
Haha
Ritesh R.07/10/2021 02:31
Tum kehena kya chahete ho
Albert B.06/10/2021 17:21
A woman who cut off her breasts*
Johnson L.06/10/2021 13:11
Dont promote this kind of bullshit
Aga M.06/10/2021 09:34
she was born female and became male ... if that's her identity .. good for him ...
Mk S.06/10/2021 05:55
Ben Jackson06/10/2021 04:29
Karthik S.05/10/2021 15:06
♥️♥️
Manu K.05/10/2021 14:26
His story was absolutely awesome.and at the same time heart melting ❤❤❤❤
Mohamed H.05/10/2021 13:58
Nice body praveen you are real champion and you arnold of kerela, and next ifbb bro, keep going at this stage with your big muscular body you can put the following bodybuilders to shame arnold, kai green, big ramy, Phil, Jay Cutler, ronnie col, nick, jeet se elal, guru maan etc