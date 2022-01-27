back
Meet Laxmi Joshi: The Woman With Wings
A child fascinated by planes to a pilot who rescued stranded Indians. Brut spoke to Laxmi Joshi on how her career took off...👩🏽✈️
26/01/2022 5:27 AMupdated: 27/01/2022 12:02 AM
- 76.3K
- 738
- 10
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Suraj P.a day
Ok thank s waiting tonight
Altaf A.4 days
awesome
Brut India4 days
Meet all these Indian women who have made aviation pilot history: https://fb.watch/aNbDyNp8Ly/
Lavanya K.4 days
That's great 👍 !!!!
Kavashni S.4 days
Congratulations 🎉🎊 u make all Indian women proud u have set a bench mark knowing that sky is the limit so follow ur dreams and be brave enough to go after them… Many many happy miles 🙏🙏🙏
LR C.4 days
A great airline ,which has so many ladies at all levels ,u name it ,yes pilots,instructors ,examiners ,a different world ,where things are different each day ,lucky to be a part of this airline