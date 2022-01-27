back

Meet Laxmi Joshi: The Woman With Wings

A child fascinated by planes to a pilot who rescued stranded Indians. Brut spoke to Laxmi Joshi on how her career took off...👩🏽‍✈️

26/01/2022 5:27 AMupdated: 27/01/2022 12:02 AM
  • 76.3K
  • 10

Portraits

  1. 1:51

    A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army

  2. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  3. 3:11

    What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

  4. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  5. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  6. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

6 comments

  • Suraj P.
    a day

    Ok thank s waiting tonight

  • Altaf A.
    4 days

    awesome

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Meet all these Indian women who have made aviation pilot history: https://fb.watch/aNbDyNp8Ly/

  • Lavanya K.
    4 days

    That's great 👍 !!!!

  • Kavashni S.
    4 days

    Congratulations 🎉🎊 u make all Indian women proud u have set a bench mark knowing that sky is the limit so follow ur dreams and be brave enough to go after them… Many many happy miles 🙏🙏🙏

  • LR C.
    4 days

    A great airline ,which has so many ladies at all levels ,u name it ,yes pilots,instructors ,examiners ,a different world ,where things are different each day ,lucky to be a part of this airline

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.