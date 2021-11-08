Meet LK Advani

The Life Of Tipu Sultan
Reaz S.5 days
He is the father of hate in india
Keerthi K.5 days
Adding 'But'.....By "Brut"
Ramiah K.6 days
How he sidelined. No he was 83 . Hecant manage to bring full mejority. Next generation took charge. That is all
Ashraf D.6 days
Rest in
Rock N.16/11/2021 17:13
I WILL ALWAYS NEED TO GO ALONG MANY GOOD ADVISES FROM MY SENIORS ALWAYS
Rock N.16/11/2021 17:12
We LOVE OUR PARTY SENIOR SENIOR SHRI.L.K.ADVANI SENOR SAB JI A PRESIDENT OF BJP TO MY HEART AT LARGE SENIORS ARE SENIORS IN INDIA AT LARGE
Ishaq K.16/11/2021 06:22
Sindhi believe only one think chamdi Jae pur daamdi na ja?
Harsh K.15/11/2021 10:41
Waiting for brut to make a similar video for congress's sidelined leaders
Mriganka S.15/11/2021 06:57
90s kid called him cacha advani jii . That time was gold when we have a PM like Atal ji .
Iqbal K.15/11/2021 05:38
Now at his old age when he is seein his end coming towards him he repents of sowing the seed of animosity between Hindus and muslims because it fetched him nothing.so there’s one lesson to be learnt from this people like advani ,modi , Amit shah And many other BJP leaders come and go but we the Indians need to live in harmony. Life is too short to hate each other . We all belong to the same motherland India and we are her children.
Priyajit D.14/11/2021 20:08
He was never sidelined . He was old and it just time for him to moveon. For rss , rashtra is sarbo pari. We will reclaim the lost glory and reclaim whatever that was ours before 12th century (pre islamic india). Ideology will go on until we achieve the goal. Until then great leaders like advani ji, modiji, will come and contribute their leadership in the long term goal. After modiji yogiji will come then may be some other leader . Nobody will forget them and nobody does apart from foreign funded media people like brut
Syed W.14/11/2021 19:30
U people kill our Muslim 2002 why why why all fakae tbing our Muslim 65 contry wakhp time thung inshallha
Ashish R.14/11/2021 17:35
looser
Mohammed A.13/11/2021 20:37
Jaisa karoge vaisa bharoge hahahahah
Ehsan H.13/11/2021 19:49
There's a Chinese proverb, you can ride the tiger as long as you wish. But the moment you dismount, it'll eat you. He was e eaten by his own words that he used and were later on taken over by current PM.
Srijit S.13/11/2021 19:09
Khuni
Ahmer B.13/11/2021 12:23
Worse will happen to Modi ! History repeats
Mujeeb H.13/11/2021 12:15
hatred is in every cell of this man's blood. And the same disease has destroyed his ability to think and understand.
AkashDeep B.13/11/2021 09:00
Motherfucker
Salahuddin M.13/11/2021 05:59
The first hate monger.