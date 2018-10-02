back
Meet Mahatma Gandhi, "Great Soul" and Father Of Our Nation
Today is Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. This is the story of how he went from being a shy lawyer to a symbol of strength and peaceful resistance around the entire world. 🙏
Basudev S.10/27/2018 07:09
O....mahatma pl. Take re birth ln India
Jassi R.10/27/2018 06:32
साला गदार टकलू अंगरेजो का टटटू
Firoz K.10/27/2018 02:43
The people who hates Gandhi just because of he loves Muslims and there culture is not a right thing but Gandhi loves justice and Godse terrorist is against it now the same Godse terrorist supporter doing this like continuesly.
Rumoj A.10/26/2018 18:42
No country but India and no religion but Hinduism could have given birth to a Gandhi,” said the editorial in the London Times on the day after his death.
Muzammil K.10/26/2018 16:32
Whom soever who hates this man can you go to jail for 6 years ? Can u walk 300 km ? Can you fast to death for your country . Pathetic bjp supporters hating on their father of nation
Soham S.10/26/2018 15:42
There is only one hero of our country, And that is, Netaji !!! The Father of our Nation
P T.10/26/2018 15:08
Om sai raam
Chandrahas S.10/26/2018 14:50
He fooled the people of this country. He is an anti hindu bastard
Chandrahas S.10/26/2018 14:49
He should have been killed before our independence
Ujwal A.10/26/2018 11:54
Millions of Salute to our Beloved Nathuram Godse Sir. He Saved our country by killing this fellow after Partition
Agnivesh A.10/26/2018 11:15
Real Father of Nation for Pakistan. For India he is killer of Hindus, and Hinduism.
Ramesh K.10/26/2018 10:51
Mohmmad kadir gaffar not mohandas karamchand ganghi
Sourav G.10/25/2018 18:02
We can never forgot his achievement , might be he was wrong but we cannot think our Indian freedom movement without Gandhi ji, people can only ask questions but nobody will do any sacrifice for country
Bhagirathi T.10/25/2018 17:15
Gjjjjjjd
राहुल प.10/25/2018 11:03
उन्हे काले-गोरे का फरक दिखा क्योंकी वे खुद उसका शिकार बने, पर जातीवाद नही दिखा । नमक का सत्याग्रह किया पर यहा लोगो को जाती की वजह से पाणी भी नसीब नही था ।
Hassain B.10/24/2018 23:07
Come a new birth for Gandhi gee
Salandr K.10/24/2018 09:00
Good luck
Rahul S.10/24/2018 07:52
Hitlar be aajadi karaya tha na ki Gandhi ne
Ravi C.10/23/2018 16:16
जो नंगा सोता था,उसकी सोच भी?????होगी।
Puskar P.10/23/2018 15:50
আমার বিচারে টাকলু গাদ্দার