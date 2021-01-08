back
Meet Major Mani And The Kashmiri Boy He Adopted
It started with chocolate and a crate of apples, and blossomed into lifelong camaraderie. Watch this army officer with the boy who changed his life. 🤗
05/01/2021 8:21 AMupdated: 05/01/2021 8:21 AM
87 comments
Zubair A.2 days
you're definitely coming from educated family
Zubair A.2 days
No words to express my appreciation for you Major
Jyoti T.2 days
World is a great place because of people like Major Mani ! Sensorineural loss like in his family is hereditary and there are some specialist measures like cochlear implants/ in some case aids
Arun P.4 days
U r a Special Army Major sir🇳🇪👍
Nisha A.4 days
God bless sir
Arvind S.4 days
Proud of you brother Mani ... our brothers in arms are known for such Gestures ....
Wasim A.5 days
thanks for covering such beautiful stories!
Suraj P.6 days
So nice of you...rather than him being a special child, you are a special army man. May God bless you.
Sowtha K.6 days
Both❤❤
Sudhagar7 days
உங்களது அன்பு நிறைந்த பிணைப்புக்கு நான் தலை வணங்குகிறேன் அருமை நண்பரே... உங்களது அன்பை இங்கு விவரிக்க என்னிடம் வார்த்தை இல்லை... தம்பியின் வாழ்வை இப்பிரபஞ்சத்தில் தடம் பதிக்க செய்யும் செயலில் உங்களது பங்கு அவர்களின் பெற்றோர்களை விடவும் கூடுதலாக உள்ளது... உங்களது உறவு இப்பிரபஞ்சம் உள்ளவரை பிணைந்து இருக்கும்... உங்களை போன்றவர்கள் சிலரால் தான் இப்பிரபஞ்சத்தில் இன்னும் மனிதம் உயிர்பித்து கொண்டு இருக்கிறது நண்பரே... வாழ்க வளமுடன் வந்தே மாதரம்..! 🙏👍
Yangchan D.7 days
GREAT ALTRUISTIC BEHAVIOR OF THE OFFICER...GOD BLESS YOU ALL WITH HIS CHOICEST BLESSINGS AND FULFILL YOUR BEST WISHES...AMEN...🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🥰🥰🥰❤❤❤
Anju S.7 days
Great work done by major Mani hats off to u God bless you 🙏
Ahmad S.7 days
What about fake encounters where little kids and teenagers are killed for medals and promotions..
Irfan D.7 days
God bless you dear. Thanks for ur love and care for this little boy.
Himani K.08/01/2021 05:50
❤️❤️ hope he don't pelt stones at Major mani once he is grown up and brainwashed. God bless them both ❤️
Himani K.08/01/2021 05:47
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Owee H.08/01/2021 04:15
May be you had a plan to stage a fake encounter as usual but something changed your mind.... That's what you people do here in Valley...
Jayakumar N.08/01/2021 04:11
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Xahid A.07/01/2021 16:04
You are a real solider.Salute to you. If such things had happened since 90s things would have been different.Once again I salute you...You are an Inspiration
Aannya G.07/01/2021 15:34
Salute to you sir God bless you