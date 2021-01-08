back

Meet Major Mani And The Kashmiri Boy He Adopted

It started with chocolate and a crate of apples, and blossomed into lifelong camaraderie. Watch this army officer with the boy who changed his life. 🤗

05/01/2021 8:21 AMupdated: 05/01/2021 8:21 AM
  • 114.6K
  • 104

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  2. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  3. 1:34

    More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

  4. 3:03

    Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

  5. 2:11

    Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

  6. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

87 comments

  • Zubair A.
    2 days

    you're definitely coming from educated family

  • Zubair A.
    2 days

    No words to express my appreciation for you Major

  • Jyoti T.
    2 days

    World is a great place because of people like Major Mani ! Sensorineural loss like in his family is hereditary and there are some specialist measures like cochlear implants/ in some case aids

  • Arun P.
    4 days

    U r a Special Army Major sir🇳🇪👍

  • Nisha A.
    4 days

    God bless sir

  • Arvind S.
    4 days

    Proud of you brother Mani ... our brothers in arms are known for such Gestures ....

  • Wasim A.
    5 days

    thanks for covering such beautiful stories!

  • Suraj P.
    6 days

    So nice of you...rather than him being a special child, you are a special army man. May God bless you.

  • Sowtha K.
    6 days

    Both❤❤

  • Sudhagar
    7 days

    உங்களது அன்பு நிறைந்த பிணைப்புக்கு நான் தலை வணங்குகிறேன் அருமை நண்பரே... உங்களது அன்பை இங்கு விவரிக்க என்னிடம் வார்த்தை இல்லை... தம்பியின் வாழ்வை இப்பிரபஞ்சத்தில் தடம் பதிக்க செய்யும் செயலில் உங்களது பங்கு அவர்களின் பெற்றோர்களை விடவும் கூடுதலாக உள்ளது... உங்களது உறவு இப்பிரபஞ்சம் உள்ளவரை பிணைந்து இருக்கும்... உங்களை போன்றவர்கள் சிலரால் தான் இப்பிரபஞ்சத்தில் இன்னும் மனிதம் உயிர்பித்து கொண்டு இருக்கிறது நண்பரே... வாழ்க வளமுடன் வந்தே மாதரம்..! 🙏👍

  • Yangchan D.
    7 days

    GREAT ALTRUISTIC BEHAVIOR OF THE OFFICER...GOD BLESS YOU ALL WITH HIS CHOICEST BLESSINGS AND FULFILL YOUR BEST WISHES...AMEN...🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🥰🥰🥰❤❤❤

  • Anju S.
    7 days

    Great work done by major Mani hats off to u God bless you 🙏

  • Ahmad S.
    7 days

    What about fake encounters where little kids and teenagers are killed for medals and promotions..

  • Irfan D.
    7 days

    God bless you dear. Thanks for ur love and care for this little boy.

  • Himani K.
    08/01/2021 05:50

    ❤️❤️ hope he don't pelt stones at Major mani once he is grown up and brainwashed. God bless them both ❤️

  • Himani K.
    08/01/2021 05:47

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Owee H.
    08/01/2021 04:15

    May be you had a plan to stage a fake encounter as usual but something changed your mind.... That's what you people do here in Valley...

  • Jayakumar N.
    08/01/2021 04:11

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Xahid A.
    07/01/2021 16:04

    You are a real solider.Salute to you. If such things had happened since 90s things would have been different.Once again I salute you...You are an Inspiration

  • Aannya G.
    07/01/2021 15:34

    Salute to you sir God bless you

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.