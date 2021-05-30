back
Meet Manipur's Class Of 2021
These elderly villagers from Manipur are learning to read and write for the first time in their lives, but they're also taking out time to laugh in between.
30/05/2021 5:27 AM
208 comments
Naorem S.6 hours
Nice bro 💓💘💖💖💕👍👍👍
Meena D.8 hours
Good job
Rajnish S.9 hours
Very good
Ome M.9 hours
❤❤
Tompy N.10 hours
I really want to join with your bettle.
Chhanda D.12 hours
Good
Kaphungailu M.13 hours
Good job
Pujar G.13 hours
Well done sir
Lucyang H.14 hours
This is my dreams too 👍👍👍 God bless ur mission ❤️❤️
Shobha R.15 hours
Great work👍
Bimola M.16 hours
Great
Julie F.16 hours
Wonderful 🙏
Amrita G.17 hours
Nice
Dolma D.17 hours
Good job
Malavika D.17 hours
It reminds me my field work...lovely moments
Gita S.18 hours
Love to see them enjoying, laughing while learning, this should be a teaching method to keep them interested in learning..
Tenzin N.19 hours
Very good job done, my dear . Voluntary, is very helpful to all human beings. God bless you. Thank you.
Pukhrambam T.19 hours
It's so lovely
Tony N.20 hours
Its a good motive but education doesnt necessarily have to do with english. Teach them in their own language. Or u need to be educated to educate others. Seek help urself first
Ginlun G.20 hours
They are happy to learn and they are having so much fun. That is what it matters in our life.. Happiness