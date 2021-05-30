back

Meet Manipur's Class Of 2021

These elderly villagers from Manipur are learning to read and write for the first time in their lives, but they're also taking out time to laugh in between.

30/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 224.2K
  • 232

208 comments

  • Naorem S.
    6 hours

    Nice bro 💓💘💖💖💕👍👍👍

  • Meena D.
    8 hours

    Good job

  • Rajnish S.
    9 hours

    Very good

  • Ome M.
    9 hours

    ❤❤

  • Tompy N.
    10 hours

    I really want to join with your bettle.

  • Chhanda D.
    12 hours

    Good

  • Kaphungailu M.
    13 hours

    Good job

  • Pujar G.
    13 hours

    Well done sir

  • Lucyang H.
    14 hours

    This is my dreams too 👍👍👍 God bless ur mission ❤️❤️

  • Shobha R.
    15 hours

    Great work👍

  • Bimola M.
    16 hours

    Great

  • Julie F.
    16 hours

    Wonderful 🙏

  • Amrita G.
    17 hours

    Nice

  • Dolma D.
    17 hours

    Good job

  • Malavika D.
    17 hours

    It reminds me my field work...lovely moments

  • Gita S.
    18 hours

    Love to see them enjoying, laughing while learning, this should be a teaching method to keep them interested in learning..

  • Tenzin N.
    19 hours

    Very good job done, my dear . Voluntary, is very helpful to all human beings. God bless you. Thank you.

  • Pukhrambam T.
    19 hours

    It's so lovely

  • Tony N.
    20 hours

    Its a good motive but education doesnt necessarily have to do with english. Teach them in their own language. Or u need to be educated to educate others. Seek help urself first

  • Ginlun G.
    20 hours

    They are happy to learn and they are having so much fun. That is what it matters in our life.. Happiness

