Meet Masood Azhar: India’s Most Wanted
The US, France and the UK have made a fresh proposal to the United Nations Security Council to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Here’s how the son of a Pakistani headmaster became India’s most wanted terrorist.
03/05/2019 4:06 AM
- 942.2k
- 6.0k
- 266
194 comments
Detroja B.03/30/2019 22:27
Ayush M.03/30/2019 22:07
Satish S.03/30/2019 17:46
Sandip M.03/30/2019 15:57
Vishal S.03/30/2019 15:33
Vishal S.03/30/2019 15:33
Satveer S.03/30/2019 15:17
Abeer H.03/29/2019 19:46
Elimination of these is important
Pãwãñ M.03/29/2019 12:58
Aniket C.03/28/2019 19:36
No no not a terrorist , he is a Messiah, next to Jesus, a saint, philanthropist and what not, he only kills Indians, but it's ok as long as he is not a Hindu radicalist .he is a noble soul
Mushtaq P.03/28/2019 13:59
Mushtaq P.03/28/2019 13:59
Tulsiram G.03/28/2019 11:31
Mohammad H.03/28/2019 10:10
Sheikh K.03/27/2019 18:30
Y India is not pelbiscite in Kashmir,if pelbiscite once happen then no one will take arms in Kashmir simple no one will lost precious life ,how India and indians think Kashmir is a part of India ,if Kashmir is a part of India let's prove how
Bah P.03/27/2019 17:50
Imran Khan .....were is masood azhar ......hiding in your yard.....
Ramesh R.03/27/2019 16:34
Sanjay S.03/27/2019 16:29
Konkali Y.03/27/2019 16:00
Pakistan is terrorist country
Mir R.03/27/2019 15:26
No one kill.sixty people in samjauta Express accused are daesh bhagts