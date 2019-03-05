back

Meet Masood Azhar: India’s Most Wanted

The US, France and the UK have made a fresh proposal to the United Nations Security Council to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Here’s how the son of a Pakistani headmaster became India’s most wanted terrorist.

03/05/2019 4:06 AM
  • 942.2k
  • 266

Portraits

  1. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  2. Meet Uddhav Thackeray

  3. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  4. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  5. Meet Dushyant Chautala, The Deputy CM of Haryana

  6. Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

194 comments

  • Detroja B.
    03/30/2019 22:27

    Tarimanobhosdo

  • Ayush M.
    03/30/2019 22:07

    Looks like they need some more peshawar 😂

  • Satish S.
    03/30/2019 17:46

    Yeh Sab sale Chor Hai Sab Desh Ke Gaddar hai

  • Sandip M.
    03/30/2019 15:57

    This ony mc bc all countrys

  • Vishal S.
    03/30/2019 15:33

    Son of headmaster tumhari amma ko pdhaya tha kya

  • Vishal S.
    03/30/2019 15:33

    Bhkl mafarchod

  • Satveer S.
    03/30/2019 15:17

    Yeah Pratap Tak Jinda Hai Iske Upar Mod do

  • Abeer H.
    03/29/2019 19:46

    Elimination of these is important

  • Pãwãñ M.
    03/29/2019 12:58

    kuta h sala

  • Aniket C.
    03/28/2019 19:36

    No no not a terrorist , he is a Messiah, next to Jesus, a saint, philanthropist and what not, he only kills Indians, but it's ok as long as he is not a Hindu radicalist .he is a noble soul

  • Mushtaq P.
    03/28/2019 13:59

    Hindu gundo

  • Mushtaq P.
    03/28/2019 13:59

    India teri maa ki Choot maragay azhar

  • Tulsiram G.
    03/28/2019 11:31

    Jesh teri maki chut

  • Mohammad H.
    03/28/2019 10:10

    Mashallah Bahut Khoob

  • Sheikh K.
    03/27/2019 18:30

    Y India is not pelbiscite in Kashmir,if pelbiscite once happen then no one will take arms in Kashmir simple no one will lost precious life ,how India and indians think Kashmir is a part of India ,if Kashmir is a part of India let's prove how

  • Bah P.
    03/27/2019 17:50

    Imran Khan .....were is masood azhar ......hiding in your yard.....

  • Ramesh R.
    03/27/2019 16:34

    Metro k miter

  • Sanjay S.
    03/27/2019 16:29

    Kya kar raha he meri sarakar

  • Konkali Y.
    03/27/2019 16:00

    Pakistan is terrorist country

  • Mir R.
    03/27/2019 15:26

    No one kill.sixty people in samjauta Express accused are daesh bhagts