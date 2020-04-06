back

Meet Mumbai’s 8-Year-Old Mask Maker

A Mumbai mother taught her 8-year-old son to stitch because he wanted to make masks to help the Mumbai police fight Covid-19.

06/04/2020 4:57 AM
  • 38.3k
  • 28

23 comments

  • Naisha A.
    3 days

    Good job son

  • Farah N.
    5 days

    Good job 👍

  • Nilotpol S.
    06/05/2020 03:24

    This is something really inspiring instead of just fighting over political issues . God bless this child and keep achieving bigger in lyf. Brut plzz post this type of videos which inspires people and promotes humanity instead of those political bullshit which you always promotes and which creates hatred among people.

  • Rishendra S.
    06/04/2020 23:14

    Square of 18x26 cm

  • Mahmood S.
    06/04/2020 13:55

    Bless you young man. Take care

  • Nazeem K.
    06/04/2020 12:53

    MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH SWT GIVE YOU GOOD HEALTH AND MORE SUCCESS IN ALL WALKS OF UR LIFE

  • Eram S.
    06/04/2020 12:32

    ye barde bacche h 12saal ke just double

  • Umesh R.
    06/04/2020 11:31

    First learn about service

  • Afaq A.
    06/04/2020 09:08

    Ek hamara hoosh hai Usey deen duniya ki koi khabar hi nahi hai

  • Mahfooz K.
    06/04/2020 08:51

    Shabash Beta 💕💕

  • Brut India
    06/04/2020 07:50

    Did you know there is a wrong way to wear a mask?

  • Sandeep S.
    06/04/2020 07:44

    good job dear .......

  • Ber D.
    06/04/2020 07:14

    Just amazing☺☺ Well done💚💛

  • Amita P.
    06/04/2020 06:48

    GGood 👍👍👍

  • Apurba K.
    06/04/2020 06:33

    Great. Great. Gods and Goddesses bless him.

  • Neeta A.
    06/04/2020 06:08

    God bless you baby. Your parents are educated to teach you good values and care for everything and everyone

  • Gambhir G.
    06/04/2020 06:00

    Good job Jr..n thanks for showing...

  • Satish K.
    06/04/2020 05:36

    Keep it up

  • Satish K.
    06/04/2020 05:36

    Good

  • Paavendhan R.
    06/04/2020 05:14

    puluthi kulanthai