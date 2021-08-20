back
Meet Mumbai’s “Oxygen Man”
He sold his dream car to buy oxygen cylinders for the needy. Hamdard Safi celebrates the unsung hero Shahnawaz Shaikh.
20/08/2021 10:27 AM
- 331.6K
- 2.5K
- 31
And even more
- 3:19
Une Vie : Gisèle Halimi
- 5:15
Survivant de la Shoah, Shelomo Selinger témoigne par ses œuvres
- 6:13
Une vie : Rene Silva, celui qui casse les clichés sur les favelas
- 5:52
Née avec une malformation au bras droit, Victoria Canal est devenue musicienne
- 5:45
Elle se prépare à l'épreuve de saut en longueur des Jeux paralympiques
- 12:28
5 secondes pour repartir avec tout ce qu'ils veulent
29 comments
Bandana S.6 hours
🙏
Chophy V.8 hours
While government are doing nothing even if they have alot more then anyone.!but you who have not much but still decided to help others I'm Sure God will bless you with even more a huge respect for you sir❤️
Arun K.9 hours
Sukriya shaik Bhai jaan 🙏.
Shoaib S.9 hours
Salute you Sir...u r not just given a oxygen to ppl. U given new life to ppl in this pandemic.
Dharmveer Y.10 hours
Good work mank.
Archana S.11 hours
Gbu
Kapil C.11 hours
Hi I m work with u if possible tall me
John M.12 hours
Great job
Imran H.12 hours
MashaAllah real hero's
Rajarshi D.14 hours
Sabse bada chutiya iska hi kata hoga. 😏
Àfzal S.16 hours
Salute man..I respect this kind of person from heart ❤️
Sohel17 hours
Hey' Oxygen Man ❤️ We, the people of India 🇮🇳 we love you
Sohail K.18 hours
Congratulations Bhai..Keep up the good work Bhai ❤️
Smruti R.18 hours
Uncle ke paas he jaana
Khursheed A.21 hours
Salam àp ko shaikh sahab
Baba Y.a day
I will also sell my dream car when I'll have one. Please pray for me
Mohit S.a day
God bless this guy with even more Luxurious cars 🙏🏻
Vakils A.a day
❤️👍
अवनित स.a day
You r inspiration ❤️
Govind S.2 days
Great initiative brother Hats off to you