Meet Mumbai’s “Oxygen Man”

He sold his dream car to buy oxygen cylinders for the needy. Hamdard Safi celebrates the unsung hero Shahnawaz Shaikh.

20/08/2021 10:27 AM
  • 331.6K
  • 31

29 comments

  • Bandana S.
    6 hours

    🙏

  • Chophy V.
    8 hours

    While government are doing nothing even if they have alot more then anyone.!but you who have not much but still decided to help others I'm Sure God will bless you with even more a huge respect for you sir❤️

  • Arun K.
    9 hours

    Sukriya shaik Bhai jaan 🙏.

  • Shoaib S.
    9 hours

    Salute you Sir...u r not just given a oxygen to ppl. U given new life to ppl in this pandemic.

  • Dharmveer Y.
    10 hours

    Good work mank.

  • Archana S.
    11 hours

    Gbu

  • Kapil C.
    11 hours

    Hi I m work with u if possible tall me

  • John M.
    12 hours

    Great job

  • Imran H.
    12 hours

    MashaAllah real hero's

  • Rajarshi D.
    14 hours

    Sabse bada chutiya iska hi kata hoga. 😏

  • Àfzal S.
    16 hours

    Salute man..I respect this kind of person from heart ❤️

  • Sohel
    17 hours

    Hey' Oxygen Man ❤️ We, the people of India 🇮🇳 we love you

  • Sohail K.
    18 hours

    Congratulations Bhai..Keep up the good work Bhai ❤️

  • Smruti R.
    18 hours

    Uncle ke paas he jaana

  • Khursheed A.
    21 hours

    Salam àp ko shaikh sahab

  • Baba Y.
    a day

    I will also sell my dream car when I'll have one. Please pray for me

  • Mohit S.
    a day

    God bless this guy with even more Luxurious cars 🙏🏻

  • Vakils A.
    a day

    ❤️👍

  • अवनित स.
    a day

    You r inspiration ❤️

  • Govind S.
    2 days

    Great initiative brother Hats off to you