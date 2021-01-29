back
Meet Munawar Faruqui, The Man Behind The Comic
All he aspired to do was make people laugh. But he probably didn’t expect it would land him in jail. Here’s the story of Munawar Faruqui…
29/01/2021 4:12 PM
2191 comments
Nitin P.3 hours
हर घड़ी चश्मे ए ख़रीदार में रहने के लिए कुछ भी न बोलो बाज़ार में रहने के लिए अब तो बदनामी से शोहरत को वो रिश्ता है की लोग नंगे हो जाते है अख़बार में रहने के लिए। बहोत अच्छा हुआ जो जूते पड़े है आदमी को, अब imotional card खेल रहा है ये video बना के,,
Arijit G.3 hours
No need to meet this kind of assholes.... I wish his jail time will last more than his life span.....
Gaurav V.3 hours
Good... feel happy that he is in jail... Next should be that lunatic Kunal Kamra.... Let them be together behind bars & policemen cracking their asses... Will be fun...!!
Fs S.3 hours
Chopat raja gunda nagri....Is desh ka kuch nahi hoga
Famid S.4 hours
Raju Shrivastav kare to chalta hai par tu Munawar hai
Rishi P.4 hours
Nice try!
Nilesh S.4 hours
A severe punishment to munawar will hold others back
Nilesh S.4 hours
People who are supporting just b sure that it's like inviting him to your house so he can constantly abuse your mother , sister and other family just to make u al smile ! Freedom of speech should not be compared with hurting of religious sentiments ! That's an insult
A A.4 hours
Jay shree ram
Kapil K.4 hours
I Like Him As Stand Up But His House Was Not Burnt In Riots Be Truthful Guys Not Manuplative Even He Wud Like That .Jai Hind .
Gaurav A.4 hours
Brut India that's your side of view ! There's other sides and opinions too. Not necessarily you are right. Stop cover ups please ! We have right to opinion and right to see the truth ! These kind of people were not only tolerated but encouraged in the past. It was Wrong ! No longer !
Humaira K.4 hours
May Allah Bless him and save him
Shivek Kumar5 hours
Well Try , Brut. To Prove Him Innocent but don't Worry . Vehicle Will Turn For Sure As The Case Has Been Shifted To Maharaj Yogis UP😂
Sanchit D.5 hours
Lost in riots to kya hua..lot of people lost thinngs in riots from both sides...do we dare to do dark comedies without any legitimacy......behen ka loda utna content kisi ke pass bhi ho skta h...
Akshay V.5 hours
Dikh my jaio merko
Arpita B.5 hours
Filhaal ......Munavvar Faruqui ,The man behind bars
Anisha B.5 hours
Gods that's just a belief, and one wrong step hurting religious sentiments, end up in jail. But a rapist rapes, doesn't end up in jail. Freedom of living, respect in society, special seat in politics, inauguration of holy places and many more
Mahesh P.5 hours
Such a shame by brut showing a video to sympathise him..people like him love to play the minority card...cheap stand up comedy is his way of trying to make people laugh...but this time he has gone way beyond his cheap comedy and deserves a terminal punishment..if nothing this will help some cheap stand up comedians improve their standard of jokes...
Radhey Y.5 hours
Here comes propaganda machine...playing victim card...he should behind bars for long long time ...lesson for all such jokers...
Adhyan S.5 hours
Bht accha hua eske sath