Meet Munawar Faruqui, The Man Behind The Comic

All he aspired to do was make people laugh. But he probably didn’t expect it would land him in jail. Here’s the story of Munawar Faruqui…

29/01/2021 4:12 PM
2191 comments

  • Nitin P.
    3 hours

    हर घड़ी चश्मे ए ख़रीदार में रहने के लिए कुछ भी न बोलो बाज़ार में रहने के लिए अब तो बदनामी से शोहरत को वो रिश्ता है की लोग नंगे हो जाते है अख़बार में रहने के लिए। बहोत अच्छा हुआ जो जूते पड़े है आदमी को, अब imotional card खेल रहा है ये video बना के,,

  • Arijit G.
    3 hours

    No need to meet this kind of assholes.... I wish his jail time will last more than his life span.....

  • Gaurav V.
    3 hours

    Good... feel happy that he is in jail... Next should be that lunatic Kunal Kamra.... Let them be together behind bars & policemen cracking their asses... Will be fun...!!

  • Fs S.
    3 hours

    Chopat raja gunda nagri....Is desh ka kuch nahi hoga

  • Famid S.
    4 hours

    Raju Shrivastav kare to chalta hai par tu Munawar hai

  • Rishi P.
    4 hours

    Nice try!

  • Nilesh S.
    4 hours

    A severe punishment to munawar will hold others back

  • Nilesh S.
    4 hours

    People who are supporting just b sure that it's like inviting him to your house so he can constantly abuse your mother , sister and other family just to make u al smile ! Freedom of speech should not be compared with hurting of religious sentiments ! That's an insult

  • A A.
    4 hours

    Jay shree ram

  • Kapil K.
    4 hours

    I Like Him As Stand Up But His House Was Not Burnt In Riots Be Truthful Guys Not Manuplative Even He Wud Like That .Jai Hind .

  • Gaurav A.
    4 hours

    Brut India that's your side of view ! There's other sides and opinions too. Not necessarily you are right. Stop cover ups please ! We have right to opinion and right to see the truth ! These kind of people were not only tolerated but encouraged in the past. It was Wrong ! No longer !

  • Humaira K.
    4 hours

    May Allah Bless him and save him

  • Shivek Kumar
    5 hours

    Well Try , Brut. To Prove Him Innocent but don't Worry . Vehicle Will Turn For Sure As The Case Has Been Shifted To Maharaj Yogis UP😂

  • Sanchit D.
    5 hours

    Lost in riots to kya hua..lot of people lost thinngs in riots from both sides...do we dare to do dark comedies without any legitimacy......behen ka loda utna content kisi ke pass bhi ho skta h...

  • Akshay V.
    5 hours

    Dikh my jaio merko

  • Arpita B.
    5 hours

    Filhaal ......Munavvar Faruqui ,The man behind bars

  • Anisha B.
    5 hours

    Gods that's just a belief, and one wrong step hurting religious sentiments, end up in jail. But a rapist rapes, doesn't end up in jail. Freedom of living, respect in society, special seat in politics, inauguration of holy places and many more

  • Mahesh P.
    5 hours

    Such a shame by brut showing a video to sympathise him..people like him love to play the minority card...cheap stand up comedy is his way of trying to make people laugh...but this time he has gone way beyond his cheap comedy and deserves a terminal punishment..if nothing this will help some cheap stand up comedians improve their standard of jokes...

  • Radhey Y.
    5 hours

    Here comes propaganda machine...playing victim card...he should behind bars for long long time ...lesson for all such jokers...

  • Adhyan S.
    5 hours

    Bht accha hua eske sath

