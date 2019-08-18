back
Meet Netaji: The Enigmatic Freedom Fighter
He started an army to fight the British when more influential freedom fighters practised non-violence. But Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was never given to conventions, not even as a child. Today is his 74th death anniversary.
08/18/2019 2:58 AM
- 293.5k
- 7.8k
- 331
299 comments
Subhradeep G.09/19/2019 07:42
He is the father of our nation..the biggest regret is he wasn’t the first (PM/President)of our country..if he would take the chair which neheru took then today india can compete with singapore dubai etc etc.. 😔
Jadu S.09/18/2019 17:20
Great son of India
Sunil B.09/18/2019 15:18
জয়. Hind
Bibatsa A.09/18/2019 10:44
Jai hind
Biswajit D.09/18/2019 10:14
Real hero of our nation, salute legends amar rohe
Durgesh U.09/17/2019 16:25
He is also an ICS (now IAS)
Amir S.09/17/2019 03:54
Eject death information plize How to know story about subha changdro boss
Krishna P.09/16/2019 15:17
Asadharan
Jobs P.09/15/2019 00:24
Sorry readers for my different views here. Mr. Netaji was wrong... fully wrong.... otherwise how could he be announced WAR TERRORIST by the Indian Govt.... and we'd never shown our protest!! Till date no PM had publicly apologized for the sentence used about NETAJI! Even nowadays we listen some leaders were called Netaji in northern states. Sorry Mr. Bose u were wrong. You'd spoiled the Bengalis by inspiring them for freedom fighting rather you should teach us doing business like other businessman communities. Today when we listen that Bengalis are coward, lazy, they'd no guts to take challenges I only blame this one person to stand agaist d Britishers. Yes we are coward bcs we'd never learnt to take advantages from our poor countrymen like Mr. M. K. Gandhi, Mr. Nehru etc & we are also proud to address them as Mr till today, bcs we Bengalis are really know the meaning of Gentleman with different meaning of life unless others.
Amulyya R.09/14/2019 07:07
Jai hind
Ramabatar S.09/14/2019 05:45
Koti koti naman jay hind
Joydeb G.09/14/2019 04:45
Eni Amar chalar pathe sakti jogai..my god.
Rajesh B.09/14/2019 04:34
নতমস্তকে নমস্কার জানাই , ধন্যবাদ
Manabendra G.09/13/2019 03:53
You're great great man netajee subhash ch Bose for indian
Joygopal P.09/13/2019 02:56
"Don't believe rss ,Hindu mahasava, they r treacherous " ...this is what Bose said about rss .respect .
भरत स.09/12/2019 11:14
Aapko koti koti naman
भरत स.09/12/2019 11:13
Jai hind Neta ji
Simranjit S.09/12/2019 06:39
We really miss him a lot. Had he been the 1st prime minister of India, it would have emerged as the strongest nation. Love you netaji Tiger of Bengal. Son of mother India.
Satyajit D.09/11/2019 17:55
Haram e
Abhinav Y.09/11/2019 10:05
Jai hind