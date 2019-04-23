back
Meet Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s Defence Minister
She is only the second woman to hold the post of India’s defence minister. But few know about her journey from Madurai to New Delhi to London and back. Who is she?
04/23/2019 5:30 AM
776 comments
Geeta P.12/05/2019 07:51
Kaya pichle char dinno me usne priyanka reddy ke barre me ek bhi sabd kaha kuch kiya koi courage dikhya sansad me kutte ki tarh baithna hi nahi hotta bhonkna bhi hotta hai
Krishnaprasad M.12/05/2019 06:00
I hate onions
Krishnaprasad M.12/05/2019 05:55
Her statements are showing that she's a big dumbo. Think of poor people before you display your arrogance
Thirupura S.11/27/2019 13:35
Proud of our nation
James J.09/14/2019 16:43
Shokam
Swarna S.09/06/2019 21:46
But she is very rude and stubborn ladyand a failed minister
Ajit K.09/05/2019 15:30
Baklol hai
Dhrun P.09/04/2019 09:53
India economy going tie rdy
Rijo S.09/03/2019 03:13
Fake
Devika R.09/02/2019 23:38
Great lady
Javeria A.08/13/2019 13:16
kese kese kojay farigh log india k minister . sushma swaraj ki personality thi minister chajti thi ye tu marasan bhangan lagti hai jharu phairnay wali aur isko india ki defence minister bnaya gaya tha hahahahha bhangaan marasan
Somenath M.07/25/2019 11:48
Use the word Lady instead of Woman ,Request .
Srinivasa C.07/21/2019 09:32
ఈమె పవర్ పుల్ల ? సోనియా కంటే నా
Francis P.07/21/2019 08:18
so rafel azhimathi done by mongji ;wrong budjet placing first time in lndia
Vetrivel V.07/16/2019 10:04
Big salute madam
Fanil D.07/15/2019 15:47
One and only powerful leader is shrimati Indira Gandhi
Tarang N.07/15/2019 08:21
Horrible face of the world.
Ravinder B.07/13/2019 16:37
voters should elect all parliamentarians on this trend we should have all member of parliament likes of our f m and former d m.
Amudha A.07/13/2019 03:03
Like to Meet this strong Woman 💪💪💪
V K.07/13/2019 02:34
Very proud of our India defence minister