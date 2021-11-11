back

Meet Padma Shri KY Venkatesh

The Rashtrapati Bhawan broke into thunderous applause as President Kovind stepped down the stairs to bestow the Padma Shri honour to para-athlete KY Venkatesh. Here's his story...

11/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 168.7K
  • 52

Portraits

47 comments

  • Vidu B.
    5 days

  • Avinash K.
    5 days

    So happy to see deserving people getting padma awards during Bjp-modi government, during Congress rule bootlickers and hindu phobic people like rajdeep sardasai and barkha dutt used to get

  • Debadatta B.
    15/11/2021 07:59

    Dil se salute sir 👏👏👏

  • Lanika P.
    14/11/2021 06:54

    Why did the president stepped down?

  • Arijit K.
    14/11/2021 04:17

    Man of Honour

  • Madhumita K.
    13/11/2021 16:32

    Great

  • Sujoy H.
    13/11/2021 13:40

    Respect 🙏🏻

  • Kartik J.
    13/11/2021 12:59

    Congratulations.....

  • Pankaj P.
    13/11/2021 07:54

    wonder gesture

  • Dhaval G.
    13/11/2021 07:39

    Very kind gesture by The President!👏🏻👍

  • শান্ত এ.
    13/11/2021 07:01

    Salute to you mr president for your gesture.

  • Pratik J.
    12/11/2021 18:39

    And here we are getting excited over just “1” Gold won by Neeraj Chopra …

  • Suresh W.
    12/11/2021 17:28

    Hats off...,👏

  • Vaijanath N.
    12/11/2021 16:59

    Our President is kind man 👌👏Congratulations 🇮🇳👏👍❤New India 🇮🇳

  • Ritu S.
    12/11/2021 13:54

    Speechless

  • Abhishek C.
    12/11/2021 13:16

    Great sportsman and great gesture by honorable President

  • Palraj M.
    12/11/2021 13:10

    What a Magnanimous President we have.

  • Yasodha C.
    12/11/2021 12:28

    Salute to you mr president for your gesture.

  • Khatri R.
    12/11/2021 10:17

    बहुत प्रसन्नता हुई l देश बदल रहा है l मेरा भारत आगे बढ़ रहा है l

  • Srikanth S.
    12/11/2021 08:36

    Sir, your story inspiration to other members

