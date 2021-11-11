back
Meet Padma Shri KY Venkatesh
The Rashtrapati Bhawan broke into thunderous applause as President Kovind stepped down the stairs to bestow the Padma Shri honour to para-athlete KY Venkatesh. Here's his story...
11/11/2021 4:27 PM
- 168.7K
- 4.3K
- 52
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
47 comments
Vidu B.5 days
Earn passively online with just your phone or computer, no referrals,no fees. Click below to get started! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/FV50d9YI1CcyZWNk
Avinash K.5 days
So happy to see deserving people getting padma awards during Bjp-modi government, during Congress rule bootlickers and hindu phobic people like rajdeep sardasai and barkha dutt used to get
Debadatta B.15/11/2021 07:59
Dil se salute sir 👏👏👏
Lanika P.14/11/2021 06:54
Why did the president stepped down?
Arijit K.14/11/2021 04:17
Man of Honour
Madhumita K.13/11/2021 16:32
Great
Sujoy H.13/11/2021 13:40
Respect 🙏🏻
Kartik J.13/11/2021 12:59
Congratulations.....
Pankaj P.13/11/2021 07:54
wonder gesture
Dhaval G.13/11/2021 07:39
Very kind gesture by The President!👏🏻👍
শান্ত এ.13/11/2021 07:01
Salute to you mr president for your gesture.
Pratik J.12/11/2021 18:39
And here we are getting excited over just “1” Gold won by Neeraj Chopra …
Suresh W.12/11/2021 17:28
Hats off...,👏
Vaijanath N.12/11/2021 16:59
Our President is kind man 👌👏Congratulations 🇮🇳👏👍❤New India 🇮🇳
Ritu S.12/11/2021 13:54
Speechless
Abhishek C.12/11/2021 13:16
Great sportsman and great gesture by honorable President
Palraj M.12/11/2021 13:10
What a Magnanimous President we have.
Yasodha C.12/11/2021 12:28
Salute to you mr president for your gesture.
Khatri R.12/11/2021 10:17
बहुत प्रसन्नता हुई l देश बदल रहा है l मेरा भारत आगे बढ़ रहा है l
Srikanth S.12/11/2021 08:36
Sir, your story inspiration to other members