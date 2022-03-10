back
Meet Punjab's new CM, Bhagwant Mann
A comedian... an MP... and now the CM of Punjab. Here's Bhagwant Mann's journey to the top...
10/03/2022 3:57 PMupdated: 10/03/2022 3:58 PM
245 comments
B A.21 hours
Best commdian cheif minister of Punjab. What a movement
Jeevan G.a day
Great CM
M M.a day
سسریکال مبارکاں
Hassan M.a day
Congratulations AAP ❤️🤟🏋️
Bijoy G.a day
Such a great step taken by the people of Punjab.. Hope the new Govt. will uplift the glory of Punjab and the nation as a whole.. Jai Hind 🇮🇳
R S.a day
Drunker now will be allowed to assembly of Punjab.... May God will not save Punjabi..? Now Udata Punjab become Ladkhata Punjab...
Araafat K.2 days
You morons has lost a leader like captain and chosen this joker 🤣
Haroon B.2 days
Congratulations 👏
Alfred S.2 days
Best Decision by The People's of Punjab!
Robo G.2 days
Tum idiot ho yaar..mockery of Indian Democracy...
Brut India2 days
Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann drew cheers from the crowd on Thursday as he announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He also announced that government offices will not have the photo of the Chief Minister as is the custom: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/punjab-election-results-aaps-bhagwant-mann-no-chief-minister-photo-in-offices-instead-2814825
Giri P.3 days
Udta Punjab
Muzdum K.3 days
∅𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯'𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘦.
Rezaul K.3 days
Congratulations
Rajesh K.3 days
Abb 2 bottle peena aur 🤣🤣
Abhi P.3 days
Over2 conference ho gaya singh sahab
Sreekanth S.3 days
Hope comedian doesn't turn into a Joker
Aqib S.3 days
True leader honest person from Pakistan
Kishor M.3 days
ab yah bhi Punjab ko Ukraine Ki Tarah Barbad Kar Dega🍻🍺
Abdullah K.3 days
It will be same as in pakistan right now , later people will regret because politics and administration is not a joke . Let see