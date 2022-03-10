back

Meet Punjab's new CM, Bhagwant Mann

A comedian... an MP... and now the CM of Punjab. Here's Bhagwant Mann's journey to the top...

10/03/2022 3:57 PMupdated: 10/03/2022 3:58 PM
Politics

245 comments

  • B A.
    21 hours

    Best commdian cheif minister of Punjab. What a movement

  • Jeevan G.
    a day

    Great CM

  • M M.
    a day

    سسریکال مبارکاں

  • Hassan M.
    a day

    Congratulations AAP ❤️🤟🏋️

  • Bijoy G.
    a day

    Such a great step taken by the people of Punjab.. Hope the new Govt. will uplift the glory of Punjab and the nation as a whole.. Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • R S.
    a day

    Drunker now will be allowed to assembly of Punjab.... May God will not save Punjabi..? Now Udata Punjab become Ladkhata Punjab...

  • Araafat K.
    2 days

    You morons has lost a leader like captain and chosen this joker 🤣

  • Haroon B.
    2 days

    Congratulations 👏

  • Alfred S.
    2 days

    Best Decision by The People's of Punjab!

  • Robo G.
    2 days

    Tum idiot ho yaar..mockery of Indian Democracy...

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann drew cheers from the crowd on Thursday as he announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He also announced that government offices will not have the photo of the Chief Minister as is the custom: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/punjab-election-results-aaps-bhagwant-mann-no-chief-minister-photo-in-offices-instead-2814825

  • Giri P.
    3 days

    Udta Punjab

  • Muzdum K.
    3 days

    ∅𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯'𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘦.

  • Rezaul K.
    3 days

    Congratulations

  • Rajesh K.
    3 days

    Abb 2 bottle peena aur 🤣🤣

  • Abhi P.
    3 days

    Over2 conference ho gaya singh sahab

  • Sreekanth S.
    3 days

    Hope comedian doesn't turn into a Joker

  • Aqib S.
    3 days

    True leader honest person from Pakistan

  • Kishor M.
    3 days

    ab yah bhi Punjab ko Ukraine Ki Tarah Barbad Kar Dega🍻🍺

  • Abdullah K.
    3 days

    It will be same as in pakistan right now , later people will regret because politics and administration is not a joke . Let see

