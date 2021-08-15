back

Meet Raji Ashok: Chennai's Star Auto Driver!

She thrived in a male-dominated profession. This is how Raji Akka's auto swooped in to save women seeking safe rides, at all hours.

8 comments

  • Kashif I.
    a day

    Do you know what is the ? https://youtu.be/nRByFIW3PeA

  • Sreelaja K.
    2 days

    This is what ppl call singampenne....... hats off to you....keep it up..

  • Asha H.
    2 days

    SALUTE TO YOU MAM.....GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY....

  • Upma G.
    4 days

    So nice

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Strong and inspiring woman 👏🏽 May she stays blessed

  • Manoj Y.
    4 days

    Jay hind sir

  • Sourabh R.
    4 days

    Proud of you akka...🤗🙋‍♂️

  • Brut India
    6 days

    S. Jayanthi, an autorickshaw driver since 2004, says when she entered the profession, there were probably only six women autodrivers. What's putting more women in the driver's seat? https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/making-it-to-the-drivers-seat/article33547341.ece