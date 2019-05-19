back

Meet Ravi Kishan: The Political Actor

He is the son of a priest. He is a Bhojpuri superstar. He is also a politician fighting to bring the contentious Gorakhpur seat back into BJP’s fold. Who is he? 🎥

05/19/2019 3:00 AM
  • 2.4m
  • 871

Portraits

  1. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  2. Meet Uddhav Thackeray

  3. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  4. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  5. Meet Dushyant Chautala, The Deputy CM of Haryana

  6. Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

769 comments

  • Sourav C.
    07/05/2019 06:24

    Shiva reddy

  • Dharma K.
    06/25/2019 05:00

    Failure actor

  • James T.
    06/24/2019 04:42

    When we do expect a video from Brut India about Sonia gandhi?

  • Vimal J.
    06/23/2019 17:46

    Aye saala kutta bhut over acting karta hain 3rd class actor.

  • Ashutosh P.
    06/21/2019 11:42

    Bhai ydi ink jgh pr koi ar bhi ata to Gorakhpur seat bjp Ko hi milni thi ye back nhi laye blki thoda vote Kam hi kiye

  • Pankaj B.
    06/21/2019 10:44

    Abbe gadhe chappalua dekhle baran hamar 56 inch ka

  • Sarvind K.
    06/21/2019 10:43

    56 ki aici ki taici bihar me bacche mar rahe h kiya kar rahe ho

  • Bidur K.
    06/21/2019 10:33

    dusara kam nahi h

  • Shambhav S.
    06/21/2019 10:31

    so did we just elect our prime minister on the basis of chest size ? and look who's saying the man who once tried to lift lehenga of some girl with remote 😂😂😂

  • Sunil K.
    06/21/2019 09:26

    Tere naam

  • Qamre A.
    06/21/2019 06:08

    Abe o 56 ka chhati chakko ka bhi hota h

  • Prem S.
    06/21/2019 05:42

    Va yar

  • Chandu K.
    06/21/2019 03:06

    He acted in the role of an MP in a telugu film...and now he became MP really

  • Mohd S.
    06/20/2019 15:20

    Aise aise log evm ke share chonav jitgay

  • Micku P.
    06/20/2019 13:51

    Jeet gye na.. Ab thoda samay nikal k bihar me jao un bacho k pas jo mar rhe h.....

  • Gyanikumar K.
    06/20/2019 13:20

    Very nice

  • Chttau L.
    06/20/2019 05:41

    Very nice

  • Mohammed I.
    06/20/2019 04:40

    Ur right it's a historical shame on Indian democracy won by EVM settings

  • Mo I.
    06/20/2019 03:54

    Bihar ka dhyaan do

  • Ramavadh B.
    06/20/2019 02:35

    Wow lawanda