back

Meet Robin Hoods Who Feed The Hungry

These Robin Hoods feed the poor without robbing the rich. And they are doing it in 122 cities across the world.

03/10/2019 2:40 PM
  • 310.6k
  • 83

And even more

  1. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  2. A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

  3. Ethiopia Set A World Record in Planting Trees

  4. Kaziranga Wild Animals Fight Assam Flood Fury

  5. Tap At A Time, This Good Samaritan Fixes Leaks

  6. Sun-Rise On Nagpur Metro’s Track

58 comments

  • Md B.
    10/05/2019 07:43

    We want to start in Bangladesh

  • Dominic A.
    09/25/2019 13:14

    Here I am ready to join, really m appreciate for your team work of spirit, God bless you all

  • Khadeja B.
    09/24/2019 07:13

    Where are you in Hyderabad

  • Saurav S.
    04/29/2019 18:33

    ... we have to do something like this in our city ... let’s meet and discuss.. Google lill more about Robin Hood Army and we can do it ...

  • Neha S.
    04/13/2019 13:24

    😁🙌🏻

  • Sahil S.
    04/10/2019 19:26

    Proud to be part of RHA..♥️♥️

  • Divya P.
    04/10/2019 09:44

    Super proud to be a Robin!!

  • Javed
    04/05/2019 16:08

    Last mai,How's the Josh bol k, Gud Gobar kar diya.

  • Rohith P.
    04/05/2019 05:01

    Great job ppls 🙌 God bless you all 🤗

  • Nidarshan J.
    04/02/2019 09:58

    Revathi Krishnan 😍

  • Mary S.
    03/31/2019 05:53

    Excellent work. Big salute. God bless you.

  • Charushila K.
    03/30/2019 19:15

    👍👍👍

  • Vidya S.
    03/25/2019 02:12

    Proudly served as volunteer

  • Anchal S.
    03/21/2019 18:18

    Where in Mumbai?....want to be a part of this

  • Hardik K.
    03/18/2019 03:00

    😍😍

  • Pratyush J.
    03/17/2019 15:01

    ❤️❤️

  • Madhav J.
    03/17/2019 11:40

    Sakshi Jalan

  • Krishana N.
    03/14/2019 13:31

    Proud of you guys!!!

  • Andleeb F.
    03/14/2019 06:28

    World is in need of all the good people and good things....great job guys....

  • Phyoko
    03/14/2019 06:20

    🌏