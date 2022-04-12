back
Meet Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's new PM
He led the opposition alliance to vote out Imran Khan. But will Shehbaz Sharif be able to deliver for a country fractured by economic crisis? Here's his story to the top...
12/04/2022 4:00 PM
- 86K
- 865
- 169
159 comments
Usman I.3 days
He is a National Thug of pakistan.. he is crime minister for us
Ghansham P.3 days
Shariff Badmash murdabad
Hadi K.4 days
He is dramy baz Mr crime minister
Subhan Z.4 days
Chor ka bacha, Shehbaz Sharif!
Butt A.5 days
Great leader shaubaz shareef
Yasir B.5 days
#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور
Maryam Z.5 days
Great leader Shehbaz sharif good PM after all not impolite
Faraz A.5 days
MASHA ALLAH
Ushna S.5 days
Crime minister
Arain Z.5 days
DEAR INDIAN FRIENDS. This man so called the new PM ( shahbaz shareef ) is a thug and a con man. Don't promote this LIAR.
Riffat T.5 days
Shebaz Sharif ❣️
Riffat T.5 days
My Prime Minister ❣️ The best administrator..
Haseeb M.5 days
The richest beggar of the multiverse.
Usman J.5 days
The great shahbaz sharif
Mahmood U.6 days
बहुत ही मेहनती बंदा है शहबाज़ शरीफ वो पाकिस्तान आओर इंडिया के तालुक को बेहतर करसक्ता है अोर पाकिस्तान की माशी मदद करेगा लव from Hindustan 🇮🇳
Abdul M.6 days
We don't accept this boot licker as our PM. Cherry blossom bhen ka loda
Akbar H.6 days
Parrot of west 😅 shame on them
Mohammed B.6 days
Very hardworking and capable person... Always focused on health education infrastructure and excellence... Shows no mercy to anyone who is holding back government organisations from prospering..... Never uses cheap tactics to defame others like pti
Mubarak S.6 days
Beggars never be choosers 😝😝😜
Mobin Q.6 days
Great PM sb.