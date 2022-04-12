back

Meet Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's new PM

He led the opposition alliance to vote out Imran Khan. But will Shehbaz Sharif be able to deliver for a country fractured by economic crisis? Here's his story to the top...

12/04/2022 4:00 PM
  • 86K
  • 169

Politics

159 comments

  • Usman I.
    3 days

    He is a National Thug of pakistan.. he is crime minister for us

  • Ghansham P.
    3 days

    Shariff Badmash murdabad

  • Hadi K.
    4 days

    He is dramy baz Mr crime minister

  • Subhan Z.
    4 days

    Chor ka bacha, Shehbaz Sharif!

  • Butt A.
    5 days

    Great leader shaubaz shareef

  • Yasir B.
    5 days

    ‏‎ ‎#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور ‎ ‎

  • Maryam Z.
    5 days

    Great leader Shehbaz sharif good PM after all not impolite

  • Faraz A.
    5 days

    MASHA ALLAH

  • Ushna S.
    5 days

    Crime minister

  • Arain Z.
    5 days

    DEAR INDIAN FRIENDS. This man so called the new PM ( shahbaz shareef ) is a thug and a con man. Don't promote this LIAR.

  • Riffat T.
    5 days

    Shebaz Sharif ❣️

  • Riffat T.
    5 days

    My Prime Minister ❣️ The best administrator..

  • Haseeb M.
    5 days

    The richest beggar of the multiverse.

  • Usman J.
    5 days

    The great shahbaz sharif

  • Mahmood U.
    6 days

    बहुत ही मेहनती बंदा है शहबाज़ शरीफ वो पाकिस्तान आओर इंडिया के तालुक को बेहतर करसक्ता है अोर पाकिस्तान की माशी मदद करेगा लव from Hindustan 🇮🇳

  • Abdul M.
    6 days

    We don't accept this boot licker as our PM. Cherry blossom bhen ka loda

  • Akbar H.
    6 days

    Parrot of west 😅 shame on them

  • Mohammed B.
    6 days

    Very hardworking and capable person... Always focused on health education infrastructure and excellence... Shows no mercy to anyone who is holding back government organisations from prospering..... Never uses cheap tactics to defame others like pti

  • Mubarak S.
    6 days

    Beggars never be choosers 😝😝😜

  • Mobin Q.
    6 days

    Great PM sb.

