Meet Shubhi Jain, Indore’s Traffic Relief

This MBA graduate is making Indore’s traffic bearable with her unique gestures. 🚗🚦

31/12/2021 5:27 AM
  • 433.3K
  • 117

94 comments

  • Mohan N.
    2 days

    Great job.

  • Sandeep R.
    4 days

    if given a chance , we all can

  • Sandeep R.
    4 days

    If given a chance , so much we can ??? buck up Government

  • Oshin S.
    5 days

    Indore!! You are simply the BEST ❤️

  • Utkarsh T.
    5 days

    mai karu toh saala Character dheela hai?? 😆😂

  • Bhaila B.
    6 days

    Salute you ma'am

  • Ana T.
    04/01/2022 13:51

    These are the kind of videos that make me rethink of shifting to Bangalore 😅 all I hear is traffic traffic traffic

  • Siddharth G.
    04/01/2022 06:38

    Congratulations for the feature. You are doing a great job 🤩

  • Rohit A.
    04/01/2022 05:45

    Rohan

  • Heena T.
    04/01/2022 04:17

    Good approach 👍

  • Vinita S.
    04/01/2022 02:22

    So sweet, god bless and give strength to handle these people

  • Amogh B.
    02/01/2022 18:55

    you've got a good career option

  • Priya M.
    02/01/2022 17:44

    Positivity is contagious indeed. Thanks to you too girl for your service 🙏

  • Vishakha D.
    02/01/2022 11:50

    👍🏻❤️ good job

  • Rai S.
    02/01/2022 10:21

    Hats off to you, dear, Stay healthy and safe, You are doing amazing work, proud of you, hope more girls/ young women will be inspired from your loving way of handling the road traffic

  • Ali K.
    02/01/2022 06:11

    Ways to gain popularity by this gestures indian people's is in top of the list.

  • Johny V.
    02/01/2022 05:29

    Very good,sochte to bahut se log hai,par kar kuch khass hi paate hai👍

  • Santa A.
    02/01/2022 04:24

    Bohot Berojgari hai Har koi viral hone ki firaq me hai

  • Ekta C.
    01/01/2022 17:16

  • Preety P.
    01/01/2022 17:13

    Thanks 😊

