Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

The head of India’s most powerful political dynasty was born on December 9, 1946 in Lusiana, Italy. Sonia Gandhi turned 73 today.
224 comments
Shankar T.4 hours
जेल जाने से अच्छा है कि इटली भांग जा
Bulu G.4 hours
BuluGOUDA
Prakash C.4 hours
जो 40 साल में हिंदुस्तान में रहकर हिंदी सही ढंग से नहीं बोल सकते वह देश क्या घंटा चलाएंगे
Yeri A.8 hours
She is goood but her son is el o el lol
Manoj K.9 hours
Ye desh drohi parti hai congresh parti Pakistan saportar hai.hindu birodhi hai
Razzak M.12 hours
Sonia ji jindabad
Ajay K.15 hours
Oy randi tari maki chut
Sharad K.15 hours
Who told her powerful women she is prostitute and her mind is same to make India like her character and wants India Muslim religion because nobody knows relationship between mahatma ghandhi, jawahr lal nehru and firoj Khan,,, shame on this lady in India and all people from India who support Congress madrchod h
Omprkash O.16 hours
Goob
Prahlad K.19 hours
Kutti
Anandeshi S.a day
Mc
Nowshad H.a day
Great lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Manish M.a day
Nich
Narendra P.a day
Pakhandi
Chinmaya R.a day
Mother of terrorism
Chinmaya R.a day
Congress madarchod hai aur ye sonia iski leader
Rahul C.a day
In chutyo NE gand Marley
Yograj S.a day
Gaddar team
Sintu V.a day
Chup Randi
Sanju K.2 days
पहले बिना देखे पढो .. देख कर तो हर कोई पढ लेता है