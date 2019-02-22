back

Meet Tejas, India's First Homemade Fighter Jet

India’s very own fighter jet, the Tejas, had a special passenger. The Indian Army chief himself. Here’s what he made of the sortie. ✈️🇮🇳

02/22/2019 2:36 PMupdated: 02/22/2019 9:52 PM
244 comments

  • Peter H.
    03/20/2019 23:07

    Advanced beyond visual range lol , they gave the pilot top o the range binoculars

  • Peter H.
    03/20/2019 23:04

    Don't bring a knife to a gunfight

  • Yasir A.
    03/20/2019 18:26

    Yeah! Looks like a passenger's aircraft. Lol.

  • Naveed M.
    03/20/2019 13:23

    Jf 17 pakistan yad karo

  • Majid Q.
    03/20/2019 05:02

    Ha ha ha like a samosa u know jf 17 thunder vs su 30 sukhoi Abhi nandan?

  • Sher K.
    03/19/2019 17:27

    Does it fly properly? I want to buy one for my nephew. Thanks

  • Muhammad A.
    03/19/2019 15:40

    Its indian samosa jet

  • Muhammad A.
    03/19/2019 15:40

    2018-2019, who stills open the canopy like that? ww1???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. and its based on the avionics of an old aircraft. an exp pilot under a full fitted f4 will still beat that

  • Raheel S.
    03/19/2019 07:58

    it use only in bolywood movies not in war.

  • Jayesh S.
    03/19/2019 07:55

    By the way brut india, tejas is not the first homegrown fighter, HAL Marut is the first homegrown fighter

  • Sajjad Y.
    03/18/2019 17:53

    Grabage.....😁😀😀😉

  • Sheikh A.
    03/18/2019 10:48

    Agar khuch seekhna hea toh Pakistan ko dekho woh hum sae 200 saal aagea hea 1983 mea H A L nea yea project shuru kiya tha ab bhi koi barosa nahi hea iss ka abhi pata nahi theek sae lad paayea gaa yaa nahi

  • Sheeraz A.
    03/18/2019 09:32

    It would be an obsolete machine By the time it rolls out of the assembly line.

  • Umakant S.
    03/18/2019 09:16

    And you are disclosing this on social media.🤔🤔🤔.nevermind we can shoot F16 with mig

  • Kulu K.
    03/18/2019 02:12

    nice

  • Naveen U.
    03/17/2019 13:15

    Indian🇮🇳👳

  • Abid A.
    03/17/2019 09:22

    We have seen u air power last month go home and eat dale

  • Bhola V.
    03/17/2019 08:05

    Great joob

  • Satyam S.
    03/17/2019 07:59

    Once again Once again Indian page ..... Porkis Just for once be on your own damn page. Porkis doing surgical strikes in Indian pages

  • Madho S.
    03/17/2019 05:07

    Jai Hind