Meet Tejashwi, The Young Yadav Rising

217 comments
Anshuman M.4 hours
Goons of Bihar
Ritesh Y.4 hours
Ofcourse he will succeed in Bihar election.
Subhajyoti M.6 hours
Anprd gawar hi to face of modern bihar hai?? Stop Praiseing him
Sridhar B.6 hours
One more illiterate is going to deceive people of Bihar
Dhirendra Y.6 hours
Modi jaisa panauti ko iss video me add nhi krna tha
Dhirendra Y.6 hours
Sure.... Tejaswi bhawah Bihar
Navajyoti D.9 hours
Aha glorifying Tejashwi Yadav , eh ?🤔 I see Lalu's son tryin' out new tactics ! 🤣 Poor fellow , managed to force in a place at Delhi Daredevils for the IPL but could never be in the final playing 11 and now complaining like a cry-baby "तेजस्वी यादव की कप्तानी में बदली थी विराट कोहली की किस्मत!" ~ RJD Translation - "Virat Kohli's fate changed under Tejashwi Yadav's captaincy!" ~ RJD (P.S. I did not tweet this , it is at the Official Twitter handle of RJD)
Shubham S.11 hours
As biased as brut. Bruteshwi😂
Aniruddha D.11 hours
Upbringing matters.. these guys should first disclose their source of earning in life..
Saif S.12 hours
👍
Bhuvnesh S.12 hours
Hehehe he is as dumb as rahul ... he is only managing lalu’s Legacy . Check it out his last 5 year interviews and specially on rstv
Wilson D.13 hours
Mr.Tejashvi Yadav is the Best Best Leader to Lead Bihar as an Chief Minister. An Leader Who Talks Only About Employment, Education, Infrastructure & Better Quality of Life, Should be Voted to Power Immediately. People of Bihar State, Have a Choice to Choose Overall Better Life With Mr. Tejashvi Yadav.
Satyajit J.13 hours
Where is social distancing, mask?
Pankaj S.14 hours
9th pass youth rising on which basis.Brut u r pimp or mad😂😂😂
Smarth S.16 hours
@brutindia campaigning for Mr tejasvi yadav ??
S A.16 hours
He will win
Nasim A.17 hours
तेज़ रफ़्तार महागठबंधन सरकार जय तेजस्वी तय तेजस्वी
Anindrajit G.a day
If he comes to power Bihar is going to go back to that same jungle raaj
Ashutosh K.a day
Let's not forget his tainted background... The whole family is corrupt!!
Pàl A.a day
Isko vote diye to samaj lo geye 😂