Meet Tejashwi, The Young Yadav Rising

He is only 30 years old but he wants to emerge as the face of a modern Bihar. Will he succeed?

04/11/2020 1:04 PM
217 comments

  • Anshuman M.
    4 hours

    Goons of Bihar

  • Ritesh Y.
    4 hours

    Ofcourse he will succeed in Bihar election.

  • Subhajyoti M.
    6 hours

    Anprd gawar hi to face of modern bihar hai?? Stop Praiseing him

  • Sridhar B.
    6 hours

    One more illiterate is going to deceive people of Bihar

  • Dhirendra Y.
    6 hours

    Modi jaisa panauti ko iss video me add nhi krna tha

  • Dhirendra Y.
    6 hours

    Sure.... Tejaswi bhawah Bihar

  • Navajyoti D.
    9 hours

    Aha glorifying Tejashwi Yadav , eh ?🤔 I see Lalu's son tryin' out new tactics ! 🤣 Poor fellow , managed to force in a place at Delhi Daredevils for the IPL but could never be in the final playing 11 and now complaining like a cry-baby "तेजस्वी यादव की कप्तानी में बदली थी विराट कोहली की किस्मत!" ~ RJD Translation - "Virat Kohli's fate changed under Tejashwi Yadav's captaincy!" ~ RJD (P.S. I did not tweet this , it is at the Official Twitter handle of RJD)

  • Shubham S.
    11 hours

    As biased as brut. Bruteshwi😂

  • Aniruddha D.
    11 hours

    Upbringing matters.. these guys should first disclose their source of earning in life..

  • Saif S.
    12 hours

    👍

  • Bhuvnesh S.
    12 hours

    Hehehe he is as dumb as rahul ... he is only managing lalu’s Legacy . Check it out his last 5 year interviews and specially on rstv

  • Wilson D.
    13 hours

    Mr.Tejashvi Yadav is the Best Best Leader to Lead Bihar as an Chief Minister. An Leader Who Talks Only About Employment, Education, Infrastructure & Better Quality of Life, Should be Voted to Power Immediately. People of Bihar State, Have a Choice to Choose Overall Better Life With Mr. Tejashvi Yadav.

  • Satyajit J.
    13 hours

    Where is social distancing, mask?

  • Pankaj S.
    14 hours

    9th pass youth rising on which basis.Brut u r pimp or mad😂😂😂

  • Smarth S.
    16 hours

    @brutindia campaigning for Mr tejasvi yadav ??

  • S A.
    16 hours

    He will win

  • Nasim A.
    17 hours

    तेज़ रफ़्तार महागठबंधन सरकार जय तेजस्वी तय तेजस्वी

  • Anindrajit G.
    a day

    If he comes to power Bihar is going to go back to that same jungle raaj

  • Ashutosh K.
    a day

    Let's not forget his tainted background... The whole family is corrupt!!

  • Pàl A.
    a day

    Isko vote diye to samaj lo geye 😂

