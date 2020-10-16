back
Meet The 86-Year-Old Who Sells Bhelpuri To Support His Family
After witnessing how a little bit of social media love turned the fortunes of Delhi’s Baba ka Dhaba around, people are rallying to support this elderly man from Faridabad who walks long distances every day to sell bhelpuri.
16/10/2020 2:57 PM
97 comments
Reettika S.2 days
Seeing people coming together to help each other. This is culture of our country. Feeling proud. 😊👍 Lets help the best way we could. We all can afford sending him some amount. For us it’s going to be a small amount but people like him it’s a huge amount. Lets contribute what ever feasible. I have done my share Hope who do ever reads my message their share
Anurag A.2 days
These people are real inspiration.. salute you sir🙏.
Ayaz K.2 days
Rekha Y.2 days
God bless you
Sheela B.3 days
Positive act of social media .
Uma R.3 days
Isaac A.3 days
In this world it is easy to make money in the wrong way but to do it the right way it takes real strength, gentleness, patients, courage and bravery.
Neema D.3 days
God bless him with health, wealth and happiness
As I.3 days
Subhasish M.3 days
Valuable use of social media
Seno A.3 days
The smile on Grandpa's face❤️
Vikas C.3 days
Vishal A.3 days
This is what social media should be used for. This is the real and positive power for which it should used and not for fear and hate mongering. Kudos to those people who are using this platform to help the necessary and needy people.
Serimina D.4 days
Oi rich people just give donations to this old age baba yoursoul will be happy and save
Serimina D.4 days
God bless you Baba 🤲🙏🤲🙏❤
Antony R.4 days
God bless you sir.
Pooma G.4 days
Where can we find him
Anand B.4 days
I request citizens of India to help and support elderly aged people who are doing small time business.
Janet K.4 days
Pls... Share contact details n bank account... I would like to help my grandpa.... 😘
Mohammed N.4 days
Lord bless you and your family