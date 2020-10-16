back

Meet The 86-Year-Old Who Sells Bhelpuri To Support His Family

After witnessing how a little bit of social media love turned the fortunes of Delhi’s Baba ka Dhaba around, people are rallying to support this elderly man from Faridabad who walks long distances every day to sell bhelpuri.

16/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 186.9K
  • 118

97 comments

  • Reettika S.
    2 days

    Seeing people coming together to help each other. This is culture of our country. Feeling proud. 😊👍 Lets help the best way we could. We all can afford sending him some amount. For us it’s going to be a small amount but people like him it’s a huge amount. Lets contribute what ever feasible. I have done my share Hope who do ever reads my message their share

  • Anurag A.
    2 days

    These people are real inspiration.. salute you sir🙏.

  • Ayaz K.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/mYHjHP-se5c

  • Rekha Y.
    2 days

    God bless you

  • Sheela B.
    3 days

    Positive act of social media .

  • Uma R.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻

  • Isaac A.
    3 days

    In this world it is easy to make money in the wrong way but to do it the right way it takes real strength, gentleness, patients, courage and bravery.

  • Neema D.
    3 days

    God bless him with health, wealth and happiness

  • As I.
    3 days

    Mujaaapshadatkrniha

  • Subhasish M.
    3 days

    Valuable use of social media

  • Seno A.
    3 days

    The smile on Grandpa's face❤️

  • Vikas C.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/rGvZrMuKsUU

  • Vishal A.
    3 days

    This is what social media should be used for. This is the real and positive power for which it should used and not for fear and hate mongering. Kudos to those people who are using this platform to help the necessary and needy people.

  • Serimina D.
    4 days

    Oi rich people just give donations to this old age baba yoursoul will be happy and save

  • Serimina D.
    4 days

    God bless you Baba 🤲🙏🤲🙏❤

  • Antony R.
    4 days

    God bless you sir.

  • Pooma G.
    4 days

    Where can we find him

  • Anand B.
    4 days

    I request citizens of India to help and support elderly aged people who are doing small time business.

  • Janet K.
    4 days

    Pls... Share contact details n bank account... I would like to help my grandpa.... 😘

  • Mohammed N.
    4 days

    Lord bless you and your family

