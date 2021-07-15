back
Meet The Ex-Bureaucrats In Team Modi
A few months after saying India depended too much on bureaucrats, PM Modi included a few more former babus in his team...
15/07/2021 3:06 PM
182 comments
Swapnil K.18 hours
Babus are running the country while netas are busy eating grapes
Rupak R.4 days
He is not telling buerocrats to run the country .... buerocrats can be in government as ministers while private companies who are expertise in a particular industry should run it ...this is the reason cricket in india where it is as it is under BCCI (private ) while majority other sports are under government federation body.
Os M.22/07/2021 01:10
Dankapati jaisi Karni wasi bharni...
Yusuf A.21/07/2021 21:30
Dear prima minister good 👍 job lovely all Jai hind ❤❤
Naveen S.21/07/2021 02:45
There are good administrators which need to be retained and given better responsibilities.
Payal S.20/07/2021 09:31
I have great expectations from Ashiwini Viashnaw, not because he is IAS. He has served in big roles in GE and Siemens as Director or VP. Thats something you can never discount. But other than that, ine must agree, Bureaucrats are mostly ill equipped to handle various jobs. As such tge current IT minister of state for telecom is a businessman whi uas experience in working in Intel. Thats something
Jordan D.20/07/2021 06:12
Foook this man.. some1 give him a chappal mala
Sugato B.20/07/2021 04:55
Honorable PM is accurately using the former IFS, IAS & other bureaucrats in a very proper way in the council of Ministers that he is heading! These former bureaucrats, after performing their services now can bring their knowledge and long experiences in work! 🙏
K D.19/07/2021 22:41
Bewakoof PM
Subrata G.19/07/2021 19:10
কুলকুল করে ঘামছে গুগাবাবা।
Aron C.19/07/2021 16:29
No modi as PM again...bye bye Tata..
Amit Y.19/07/2021 14:54
It is all known that politicians can't do any wrong without your concern. So have a courage to admit it.
Amit Y.19/07/2021 14:50
Listen all a few words... The highly educated (bureaucrats), before having a job you are still a normal person But after having it what you are, you know yourself very well, need not to explain. You have only encourage or given ideas to our politicians. Only exceptions (Bureaucrats) are their and they will be remembered for their good deeds by this colourful society without any objections. So don't be smart and Di your duty as you are enrolled for.
Madhusmita D.19/07/2021 14:30
If a Chai Seller can become PM, why can't Bureaucrats?? Atleast they are more educated and experienced.
Bonami L.19/07/2021 12:50
India is on the market economy ; not communist styled command economy like Cuba, North Korea, hence, IASs have least role in business execution and planning. They should be more on regulations & execution of govt. plans following the judiciary.
हितेश स.19/07/2021 10:24
Chai wala जूठा
Hara K.19/07/2021 04:02
The god of "do what I say, not what I do" category.
Khanjan B.19/07/2021 01:51
Bina babu ke kuch logical kar ke dikhao dariwale sahab
Nikhil P.19/07/2021 00:24
Hypocrisy at its best
Wahab W.18/07/2021 23:27
Modi is absolutely right on this matter, private professionals with experience are better than inefficient babu's.