Meet the “for that reason, I am out” woman

How a pharma honcho became a meme… the story of Namita Thapar from Shark Tank.

15/02/2022 1:30 PMupdated: 17/02/2022 5:48 AM
  • 1.3M
  • 107

75 comments

  • Satpaal S.
    3 days

    good morning ji

  • Salim S.
    5 days

    👍❤️

  • Mohammad S.
    5 days

    She is there just for glamour purpose nthng else......idiot

  • Jisan
    5 days

    Caption is lit🔥🔥🤣

  • Dua e.
    18/02/2022 09:01

    remem

  • Ritu K.
    18/02/2022 01:55

    Congratulations

  • Malhotra A.
    17/02/2022 11:55

    Total waste of space she is on shark tank .., 90% she is out , 5% she follows others and then says she is out and 5% she partners and makes deal …LOL (my personal opinion- others advise not asked or needed)

  • Saurabh U.
    17/02/2022 10:03

    No one wants to invest in ppl who work for a cause. Ppl just ant to invest in already established businesses. Pointless to regret now.

  • Cameron W.
    17/02/2022 09:22

    How can she slap

  • Priyanka S.
    17/02/2022 06:21

    Your favourite 😌

  • Amit A.
    17/02/2022 02:58

    Running a business that is bulit by her father and already successful. Shouldn't qualify to be shark even and then she wants 90% equity for 5 rupees🤣

  • Amit A.
    17/02/2022 02:56

    Either she is out or she wants 90% equity for 20 Rupees bcz she will bring her expertise and it will be skin in the game..bla bla bla. 🤦

  • Yousha A.
    17/02/2022 01:06

    dad: beta partition ke time mein sirf aik breifcase lekr aya tha, aur ab dekho mera lakho ka bussiness hai. beta: papa us breifcase mein kya tha? data: 1 crore rupay

  • Sneha S.
    16/02/2022 21:11

    🤔

  • Inam U.
    16/02/2022 20:43

    CA then MBA 😂😂

  • Syeda H.
    16/02/2022 20:28

    Such a positive personality she has. ❤️

  • Waleed S.
    16/02/2022 19:56

    😹

  • Waleed S.
    16/02/2022 19:56

    😹

  • Itansh
    16/02/2022 19:08

    Co Founder Of BharatPe Ashneer Grover Real House Shark Tank India https://youtu.be/ha_IQP16B90

  • Zehmina F.
    16/02/2022 18:14

    https://fb.watch/bcZZ-ksfvY/

