Meet The Girl In “Collector Bana Do” Viral Video
"Sir, make me the collector." Nirmala Chauhan's protest outside her district administrator's office went viral a few days ago. She told Brut why she would make a better collector than him.
29/12/2021 2:57 PM
26 comments
मोहन फ.2 days
HimNow S.02/01/2022 07:57
Krishnapada B.02/01/2022 05:26
Santanu01/01/2022 07:22
Try to become an active political leader... you can do many things... Collectors are just govt servants implementing orders... not that powerful enough to do things of their own...
Elina E.31/12/2021 16:40
Ritesh M.31/12/2021 09:33
IAS kyu? President ban jao...🤣🤣🤣
Nahid H.31/12/2021 04:41
Bharat K.30/12/2021 23:53
Yeah make me the PM, I'll rid the nation of all parasites
Vikash S.30/12/2021 17:49
Ye o girl nhi hai
HAbib .30/12/2021 14:22
Tejpal S.30/12/2021 07:56
Matbal...josh ..beta school mein padaya nahi ki college collector nahi late...ministers late hai....jinko pappa ne vote diya tha....unke saamne jaakar chilao and video jarur bhejna
Devashish S.30/12/2021 06:25
abi tak chal raha h kya..😆
Anshuman T.30/12/2021 06:22
Chillane me aur kaam karne me kaafi farq hota hai ,jab sahi me ek din collector ki kursi pe bethne ka mauka aayega tab samjhegi ki , table ke us par bethe vyakti ko kya kya karna padta hai
Sahjan M.30/12/2021 05:48
Dipak S.30/12/2021 05:32
Shouting from standing outside is very Easy dear but not that much easy after sitting on the chair. Sabki mange poori karne k position me tum v nahi ho paogi agar tum collector ban gai.
Paritosh B.30/12/2021 04:59
Dont be a collector coz they cant fulfil your demands unless or until higher authorities like local politicians allow them...so become politicians to do all these. First of learn to talk like a student & learn to respect🙏🏼
Paritosh B.30/12/2021 04:46
Rupam N.30/12/2021 04:32
Kadam kadam badhaye jaa
Anup J.30/12/2021 03:49
She's just an average teenager with a loud voice and no visions of her own..basically a .
Azad M.30/12/2021 03:03
Brave girl. ❤❤🧡💛💕💟