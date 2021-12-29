back

Meet The Girl In “Collector Bana Do” Viral Video

"Sir, make me the collector." Nirmala Chauhan's protest outside her district administrator's office went viral a few days ago. She told Brut why she would make a better collector than him.

29/12/2021 2:57 PM
  • 74.1K
  • 27

26 comments

  • मोहन फ.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/wi6WQxp4Yow

  • HimNow S.
    02/01/2022 07:57

    https://www.facebook.com/107942821566211/posts/159726033054556/

  • Krishnapada B.
    02/01/2022 05:26

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wNewYourshop_13220906

  • Santanu
    01/01/2022 07:22

    Try to become an active political leader... you can do many things... Collectors are just govt servants implementing orders... not that powerful enough to do things of their own...

  • Elina E.
    31/12/2021 16:40

    Like My Page

  • Ritesh M.
    31/12/2021 09:33

    IAS kyu? President ban jao...🤣🤣🤣

  • Nahid H.
    31/12/2021 04:41

    https://youtu.be/LOQo834V-Xs

  • Bharat K.
    30/12/2021 23:53

    Yeah make me the PM, I'll rid the nation of all parasites

  • Vikash S.
    30/12/2021 17:49

    Ye o girl nhi hai

  • HAbib .
    30/12/2021 14:22

    Pori video dekhny kai leyai es link pr click kro https://youtube.com/shorts/ezx98vkdsQ0?feature=share

  • Tejpal S.
    30/12/2021 07:56

    Matbal...josh ..beta school mein padaya nahi ki college collector nahi late...ministers late hai....jinko pappa ne vote diya tha....unke saamne jaakar chilao and video jarur bhejna

  • Devashish S.
    30/12/2021 06:25

    abi tak chal raha h kya..😆

  • Anshuman T.
    30/12/2021 06:22

    Chillane me aur kaam karne me kaafi farq hota hai ,jab sahi me ek din collector ki kursi pe bethne ka mauka aayega tab samjhegi ki , table ke us par bethe vyakti ko kya kya karna padta hai

  • Sahjan M.
    30/12/2021 05:48

    https://www.facebook.com/100073845615701/posts/133656285772558/

  • Dipak S.
    30/12/2021 05:32

    Shouting from standing outside is very Easy dear but not that much easy after sitting on the chair. Sabki mange poori karne k position me tum v nahi ho paogi agar tum collector ban gai.

  • Paritosh B.
    30/12/2021 04:59

    Dont be a collector coz they cant fulfil your demands unless or until higher authorities like local politicians allow them...so become politicians to do all these. First of learn to talk like a student & learn to respect🙏🏼

  • Paritosh B.
    30/12/2021 04:46

    Dont be a collector coz they cant fulfil your demands unless or until higher authorities like local politicians allow them...so become politicians to do all these. First of learn to talk like a student & learn to respect🙏🏼

  • Rupam N.
    30/12/2021 04:32

    Kadam kadam badhaye jaa

  • Anup J.
    30/12/2021 03:49

    She's just an average teenager with a loud voice and no visions of her own..basically a .

  • Azad M.
    30/12/2021 03:03

    Brave girl. ❤❤🧡💛💕💟

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

