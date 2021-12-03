back
Meet The Girl Who Testified Against Ajmal Kasab
Ajmal Kasab's bullet hit her in the leg during 26/11. She was just 9 then. Thirteen years later, Devika Rotawan spoke to Brut about what she wants from the government...
03/12/2021 1:27 PM
100 comments
Amit B.3 days
Hya Neta.
Dheeraj W.6 days
Though we migrated from nankana sahib, but this is the only reason I hate pakistan Wish to see my native place, but had u been kind of this. ! I m happy with my fore father s decision ❤️
Lallitha J.07/12/2021 16:29
Politics is like that. Talk . No delivery
Nags R.06/12/2021 23:28
Wow! What a brave girl! God Bless...
Tannu N.06/12/2021 19:33
Salute
Nabonita C.06/12/2021 18:41
You are truly I brave girl...
Min X.06/12/2021 18:39
Our so called leader are worse...... Pakistan... Is just their only vote bank....Gandhi.... leave something..... for generation....yet.......
Karishma G.06/12/2021 16:49
Kya expect kre Maharashtra govt se
Theja N.06/12/2021 13:14
Dear sister, seeing Ur courage I selute u.
Charuhas K.05/12/2021 19:02
Everything was captured on camera. So why a necessary justification from these people. I mean we have to come out of colonial mindset. I am glad that many survived. It is because of this mindset that we are not able to defend ourself including the police. Had the police had automatic firing rifles given to them the death toll wouldn't have been so much. Our country is at mercy of greedy ,, unpatriotic politicians. Remember " bade bade shehero mai choti choti bate hoti hai" 😡 These politicians should be hanged first before getting down the criminals. Its because of these unwanted criminals that the country is on its knees!
Tony F.05/12/2021 18:25
26/11 - another false flag operation invented in the Knessit & executed by hindutvas.
Nupur K.05/12/2021 13:45
Her rights should b provided she staked her whole life at so young age 👍🙏👏👏👏
Karan P.05/12/2021 13:22
Dont call them terrorist they are bhatke hue naujavaan because unko Pakistan main dharm ke naam pain bhadkaya gaya tha and vo itne maasoom the ki vo bhadak gaye
Palanivel K.05/12/2021 10:24
This is the sad reality of India
Harsh V.05/12/2021 05:39
The State failed miserably during the attacks and then the Ministers of the State. Media the 4th Pillar can be the guiding principle if performed in postive side to rest pillar. It's easy for any Government/District Magistrate to recommend for education, yet the hesitation answers out loud. Hypocrisy
Sajid K.04/12/2021 22:39
I appreciate her courage but one can't make any hope from stone hearted politicians. I request to brute to share her account details we subscribers of Brute can help super human for studies and her experiences . I think it's the only solution.
Abdul G.04/12/2021 21:32
Mazoor logaon ki madad karna hukumath ka kaam hai un ko huner sikhana take mahenath se kaam kare kisi ke samne hath na phailaye
Rasa P.04/12/2021 15:45
Why government is not helping?
Asr A.04/12/2021 13:39
It's normal for Indian politicians...GOD BLESS YOU LADY
Saim S.04/12/2021 13:29
Scripted 😀