Meet The “How Can She Slap” Guy

A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army
The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022
What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?
Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India
PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell
The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees
Thanks for sharing 👊🏻😊
I think brut india may be p fan
This is an art which can be seen across the pakistan on trucks and buses.
“It is a storytelling process.” Here’s more on the world of truck art in India:
https://www.telegraphindia.com/culture/arts/horn-please-the-kitschy-world-of-truck-art/cid/1684705
This is called talent and passion👍
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Omar G.17/01/2022 18:52
Thanks for sharing 👊🏻😊
Siva R.16/01/2022 21:23
I think brut india may be p fan
Shadab A.16/01/2022 18:02
This is an art which can be seen across the pakistan on trucks and buses.
Brut India16/01/2022 17:13
“It is a storytelling process.” Here’s more on the world of truck art in India: https://www.telegraphindia.com/culture/arts/horn-please-the-kitschy-world-of-truck-art/cid/1684705
Srijana S.16/01/2022 09:34
This is called talent and passion👍