Meet The IAS Officer Who Reduced His District's Covid Spike by 75%
While both governments and people let their guard down after the first wave of Covid-19, this doctor-turned-IAS officer worked hard to make sure his district, Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, was prepared for the deadly second wave. Here's how he did it.
08/05/2021 5:27 AM
101 comments
Saurabh T.5 hours
I strongly opine such stories need to be shared. Unfortunately Indian are not taught how glorifying their history is and they should love their nation. They miss use their freedom. They cannot use infrastructure. Good strategy of using Oxygen, dedicated nurse for taking Oxygen saturation, too good. Salute to your efforts. Salute to your vision. Keep going. Your father is watching from somewhere from heaven and he must be feeling proud.
Neelam P.7 hours
An inspiration to all youngsters 👍
Sanjib N.9 hours
I read about him,really very very good work.
Authurine N.16 hours
Wonderful wonderful
Mosses B.17 hours
Good job keep it up
Machindra S.a day
Great.... 🙏🙏
Mahasweta S.a day
This is the impact of a educated person 🙏🙏
Sandip M.a day
Sir, Such an inspirstional journey,honest intent to serve people, society & nation. Hats off to u 🙏
Smit S.a day
Salute, such kind of leaders required in every district 🙌
Meera G.a day
People like Dr Bharud gives us hope that at least we have few gud officers who want to help ppl and doing best possible what they can...sucha a brilliant work hatts of to sir👍we neeed more ppl like him 🇮🇳💐
Kusum S.a day
T👏👏
Tanjila Y.a day
👏👏👏
Sandeep B.a day
Great work done by vatsla bagai to bring out positive things in this negative time we need to see more people doing there work as duty towards people and give us hope 👍
Riya A.a day
Salute you sir
Mandar G.a day
Commendable job 🙏🙏
Shria day
This is called management of disaster, which doesn't come by any degree or study but by wisdom of thinking and actions.
Meera H.a day
Respect ✊
Sam L.a day
Nonese will crop up like fake medicine on rise due to COVID
Jayesh P.a day
Wah, this man's talents need to be tapped for State & National benefit. We have heard so many corrupt people come to the fore during Covid times, Dr Bharud is god's gift. He obviously is in touch with the people & has the gift of people skills most don't possess.
Adhelia V.a day
Very touching humble beginnings. God bless you doctor.