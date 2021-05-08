back

Meet The IAS Officer Who Reduced His District's Covid Spike by 75%

While both governments and people let their guard down after the first wave of Covid-19, this doctor-turned-IAS officer worked hard to make sure his district, Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, was prepared for the deadly second wave. Here's how he did it.

08/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 87.7K
  • 116

And even more

  1. 3:11

    Este niño ayuda a ancianos a pedir sus citas para vacunarse

  2. 1:37

    Estos hombres en la India realizan la extremaunción para los hindúes

  3. 1:00

    La actriz Pryanka Chopra alza la voz por India

  4. 5:28

    El tabú del sufrimiento relacionado con el posparto

  5. 2:51

    #OnDanseChezVous: El maratón solidario contra la precariedad juvenil

  6. 3:46

    Cómo afrontar la ansiedad de la pandemia

101 comments

  • Saurabh T.
    5 hours

    I strongly opine such stories need to be shared. Unfortunately Indian are not taught how glorifying their history is and they should love their nation. They miss use their freedom. They cannot use infrastructure. Good strategy of using Oxygen, dedicated nurse for taking Oxygen saturation, too good. Salute to your efforts. Salute to your vision. Keep going. Your father is watching from somewhere from heaven and he must be feeling proud.

  • Neelam P.
    7 hours

    An inspiration to all youngsters 👍

  • Sanjib N.
    9 hours

    I read about him,really very very good work.

  • Authurine N.
    16 hours

    Wonderful wonderful

  • Mosses B.
    17 hours

    Good job keep it up

  • Machindra S.
    a day

    Great.... 🙏🙏

  • Mahasweta S.
    a day

    This is the impact of a educated person 🙏🙏

  • Sandip M.
    a day

    Sir, Such an inspirstional journey,honest intent to serve people, society & nation. Hats off to u 🙏

  • Smit S.
    a day

    Salute, such kind of leaders required in every district 🙌

  • Meera G.
    a day

    People like Dr Bharud gives us hope that at least we have few gud officers who want to help ppl and doing best possible what they can...sucha a brilliant work hatts of to sir👍we neeed more ppl like him 🇮🇳💐

  • Kusum S.
    a day

    T👏👏

  • Tanjila Y.
    a day

    👏👏👏

  • Sandeep B.
    a day

    Great work done by vatsla bagai to bring out positive things in this negative time we need to see more people doing there work as duty towards people and give us hope 👍

  • Riya A.
    a day

    Salute you sir

  • Mandar G.
    a day

    Commendable job 🙏🙏

  • Shri
    a day

    This is called management of disaster, which doesn't come by any degree or study but by wisdom of thinking and actions.

  • Meera H.
    a day

    Respect ✊

  • Sam L.
    a day

    Nonese will crop up like fake medicine on rise due to COVID

  • Jayesh P.
    a day

    Wah, this man's talents need to be tapped for State & National benefit. We have heard so many corrupt people come to the fore during Covid times, Dr Bharud is god's gift. He obviously is in touch with the people & has the gift of people skills most don't possess.

  • Adhelia V.
    a day

    Very touching humble beginnings. God bless you doctor.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.