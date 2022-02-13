Meet The Indian Warrior Monk At Shaolin

Deep Sidhu & The Red Fort Flag Controversy
47 comments
Pushpendra K.2 days
I'm feeling Proud 💪for his Inner Decision 🔥👏👏👏
Nalini S.2 days
Very proud.
Ifrah S.2 days
Yayyy let's gooo😍💖💖
Joyeta D.3 days
Whats his school name??great too see he is back..
Prabir A.3 days
kamartaj
Sumitra K.3 days
Proud of you, your achievements !
Jay S.3 days
The Chinese were the first to develop martial arts. However such ways were Not meant to replace the spiritual practices of ahimsa as the more important concern of a monk, and religious person in general. Whatever gymnastics the gentlemen has attained in amazing performances and psychological discipline, I hope he can further the Buddha Gotamas vision for peace between the nations.
Satit K.3 days
First of all it's gōng fū, not kung fu... And as he was performing, he was doing Yùndòng Wǔshù... Or sports wushu... Most probably a student of Shàolín Tǎ gōu Wǔshù school... It's not a school for learning traditional Shàolín gōng fū... It's world's biggest school of sports Wǔshù... Anyone can learn there if he has money to pay for training, food and accomodation... You don't need to become a monk... And nobody becomes a monk just because he shaved his hair... Every one needs to understand traditional gōng fū and sports Wǔshù are two very different things... And though Shàolín monks teach in Shàolín Tǎ gōu Wǔshù school... It's not even a part of Shàolín monastery... It's a sports university controlled by the government of China to promote sports Wǔshù...They teach some traditional Shàolín Tàolù, but only for performance... They don't teach the combative application of the Tàolù... For fighting, they only teach Yùndòng Sǎndǎ... Commonly known as just Sǎndǎ or SǎnShǒu... It's a modern hybrid sports combat system that u can learn anywhere... There is no need to go to Shàolín... A monk is a person how is trying to achieve a higher spiritual state by freeing himself from the bondage of the mortal world (according to buddhist beliefs)... Unfortunately there are many so called Shàolín monks around the world who only shaved their heads to pretend being a monk...
Wild R.3 days
❤
Mudit S.3 days
Kanishka Sharma too
Sam S.3 days
Wow - inspired!
Mukesh T.3 days
Paisa hai toh sab hai!
Vellu P.3 days
This self-defense martial art was from Tamilnadu
Provakar S.3 days
Dr. Stephen Strange
Rahul S.4 days
Kung fu, kalari need to be popularised at a massive scale. Chinese and indian medicine systems might do amazing wonders
Prakash D.4 days
🤘
Moi H.4 days
Now Modi government may ban Shaolin kungfu as a revenge of Chinese intrusion as well
Diganta T.4 days
Bhakts - " Isko Ban Kar Do".
Ksr S.4 days
iam interested in marmakala,kalaraipayattu,kungfu,judai,firing techniques.is this shilongschool original.
Prashant N.4 days
Where is the school in india