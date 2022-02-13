back

Meet The Indian Warrior Monk At Shaolin

This is how a Mumbaikar became a warrior monk at China's Shaolin temple. 🙏 Shaolin Temple Warrior Monk Academy

13/02/2022 2:57 PM
47 comments

  • Pushpendra K.
    2 days

    I'm feeling Proud 💪for his Inner Decision 🔥👏👏👏

  • Nalini S.
    2 days

    Very proud.

  • Ifrah S.
    2 days

    Yayyy let's gooo😍💖💖

  • Joyeta D.
    3 days

    Whats his school name??great too see he is back..

  • Prabir A.
    3 days

    kamartaj

  • Sumitra K.
    3 days

    Proud of you, your achievements !

  • Jay S.
    3 days

    The Chinese were the first to develop martial arts. However such ways were Not meant to replace the spiritual practices of ahimsa as the more important concern of a monk, and religious person in general. Whatever gymnastics the gentlemen has attained in amazing performances and psychological discipline, I hope he can further the Buddha Gotamas vision for peace between the nations.

  • Satit K.
    3 days

    First of all it's gōng fū, not kung fu... And as he was performing, he was doing Yùndòng Wǔshù... Or sports wushu... Most probably a student of Shàolín Tǎ gōu Wǔshù school... It's not a school for learning traditional Shàolín gōng fū... It's world's biggest school of sports Wǔshù... Anyone can learn there if he has money to pay for training, food and accomodation... You don't need to become a monk... And nobody becomes a monk just because he shaved his hair... Every one needs to understand traditional gōng fū and sports Wǔshù are two very different things... And though Shàolín monks teach in Shàolín Tǎ gōu Wǔshù school... It's not even a part of Shàolín monastery... It's a sports university controlled by the government of China to promote sports Wǔshù...They teach some traditional Shàolín Tàolù, but only for performance... They don't teach the combative application of the Tàolù... For fighting, they only teach Yùndòng Sǎndǎ... Commonly known as just Sǎndǎ or SǎnShǒu... It's a modern hybrid sports combat system that u can learn anywhere... There is no need to go to Shàolín... A monk is a person how is trying to achieve a higher spiritual state by freeing himself from the bondage of the mortal world (according to buddhist beliefs)... Unfortunately there are many so called Shàolín monks around the world who only shaved their heads to pretend being a monk...

  • Wild R.
    3 days

  • Mudit S.
    3 days

    Kanishka Sharma too

  • Sam S.
    3 days

    Wow - inspired!

  • Mukesh T.
    3 days

    Paisa hai toh sab hai!

  • Vellu P.
    3 days

    This self-defense martial art was from Tamilnadu

  • Provakar S.
    3 days

    Dr. Stephen Strange

  • Rahul S.
    4 days

    Kung fu, kalari need to be popularised at a massive scale. Chinese and indian medicine systems might do amazing wonders

  • Prakash D.
    4 days

    🤘

  • Moi H.
    4 days

    Now Modi government may ban Shaolin kungfu as a revenge of Chinese intrusion as well

  • Diganta T.
    4 days

    Bhakts - " Isko Ban Kar Do".

  • Ksr S.
    4 days

    iam interested in marmakala,kalaraipayattu,kungfu,judai,firing techniques.is this shilongschool original.

  • Prashant N.
    4 days

    Where is the school in india

