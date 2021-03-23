back
Meet The Kerala Man Who Said 'No' To A BJP Ticket
Manikandan C says he panicked when he saw his name on BJP's list of Kerala assembly election candidates. He refused to contest, but there's one thing he appreciates the BJP for.
23/03/2021 1:27 PM
3 comments
Sandeep C.35 minutes
Lost a life time golden opportunity
Vibin B.2 hours
This is why EDUCATION matters..😆
Brut India3 hours
Days after Manikandan turned down a BJP ticket, two people in Bengal also refused the party's offer: https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly-election/west-bengal-election-setback-for-bjp-as-2-leaders-refuse-offer-to-contest-101616075570784.html