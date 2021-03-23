back

Meet The Kerala Man Who Said 'No' To A BJP Ticket

Manikandan C says he panicked when he saw his name on BJP's list of Kerala assembly election candidates. He refused to contest, but there's one thing he appreciates the BJP for.

23/03/2021 1:27 PM
3 comments

  • Sandeep C.
    35 minutes

    Lost a life time golden opportunity

  • Vibin B.
    2 hours

    This is why EDUCATION matters..😆

  • Brut India
    3 hours

    Days after Manikandan turned down a BJP ticket, two people in Bengal also refused the party's offer: https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly-election/west-bengal-election-setback-for-bjp-as-2-leaders-refuse-offer-to-contest-101616075570784.html

