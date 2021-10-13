back
Meet The Man Spreading Smiles With Vada Pav
Last year, Omkar Godbole had just Rs. 300 in his pocket and a tonne of problems. Here's what he did next... Thanks to Bindhasta Vadapav.
13/10/2021 2:57 PM
- 175.1K
- 1.6K
- 19
13 comments
Chibuikem E.5 days
Sidhu A.5 days
Great to see.... How unemployment takes people to poverty and middle class...modi hey to mumkin
Vinayak K.5 days
Godbole? Is he a koknastha chitpavan bhrahmin? What's he doing on the street then? We folks are never on the street. Some useless people have put him on the street. I know!!!
Sadia S.6 days
dekh chop bikri kore chele ajke koto unnoti korce
Maheswari P.6 days
Great
Nazim A.6 days
God bless you and your sister, so much to undergo yet keep going and yet maintain a sweet smile and sheer hard work is an amazing feat ❤, your parents from up in heaven must be smiling down and must be very proud of, you inspire us all so much
Hem B.6 days
God Bless you. May you be successful in life. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Samiir M.6 days
God bless you Omkar... May you shine brighter 🙏🤗
Rajesh S.6 days
Hi
Sonam S.6 days
Very nice Omkar. God bless you. My heart was 💘 to see about your parents' struggle. Hope to eat wada pav of your stall oneday. 🤗
Mehta G.6 days
Nice
Ranjith Y.6 days
Good content.... Posting such kind of videos encourage people to step into business
Brut India6 days
