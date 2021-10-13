back

Meet The Man Spreading Smiles With Vada Pav

Last year, Omkar Godbole had just Rs. 300 in his pocket and a tonne of problems. Here's what he did next... Thanks to Bindhasta Vadapav.

13/10/2021 2:57 PM
  • 175.1K
  • 19

Changing India

  1. 3:03

    How Apala Mishra Topped The UPSC Interview Round

  2. 3:27

    Dr. Kalam On Failure

  3. 2:22

    Meet The Man Spreading Smiles With Vada Pav

  4. 2:43

    Meet The World's Shortest Competitive Bodybuilder

  5. 4:27

    Love Across Borders

  6. 3:55

    A Love Story For The Ages

13 comments

  • Chibuikem E.
    5 days

    Welcome to the World's #1 cryptocurrency platform by trading volume! Trusted by millions of users worldwide. Get started today and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, bitcoin cash, Perfect money ,Dongecoin Litcoin and many more crypto currencys We are still on our new week promo investment packages Join us immediately don't miss this !!! Binance Mining - We operate the worlds biggest bitcoin exchange and altcoin crypto exchange in the world by volume. Fastest in payments✅✅✅✅ No scam ❌❌❌❌❌ Automatic deposit and withdrawals Registration is free No withdrawals charges PROMO ! PROMO!! PROMO!!! 5hours instantly payment Join the promo plans immediately before it ends Don't miss this !!!! Invest 50$ and earn 250$ Invest 100$ and earn 500$ Invest 300$ and earn 650$ 8hours instantly payment !! Invest 5000$ and earn 10000$ Invest 10000$ and earn 20000$ Invest 30000$ and earn 60000$ Start your investment immediately wolframalpha.ltd For guidelines on how to start you're investment kindly contract support link 👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/I5genUMIL5pP3d-r Register with the company official company investment

  • Sidhu A.
    5 days

    Great to see.... How unemployment takes people to poverty and middle class...modi hey to mumkin

  • Vinayak K.
    5 days

    Godbole? Is he a koknastha chitpavan bhrahmin? What's he doing on the street then? We folks are never on the street. Some useless people have put him on the street. I know!!!

  • Sadia S.
    6 days

    dekh chop bikri kore chele ajke koto unnoti korce

  • Maheswari P.
    6 days

    Great

  • Nazim A.
    6 days

    God bless you and your sister, so much to undergo yet keep going and yet maintain a sweet smile and sheer hard work is an amazing feat ❤, your parents from up in heaven must be smiling down and must be very proud of, you inspire us all so much

  • Hem B.
    6 days

    God Bless you. May you be successful in life. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Samiir M.
    6 days

    God bless you Omkar... May you shine brighter 🙏🤗

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Hi

  • Sonam S.
    6 days

    Very nice Omkar. God bless you. My heart was 💘 to see about your parents' struggle. Hope to eat wada pav of your stall oneday. 🤗

  • Mehta G.
    6 days

    Nice

  • Ranjith Y.
    6 days

    Good content.... Posting such kind of videos encourage people to step into business

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Meet Akshay Parkar, who despite having trained with some of the best chefs at the Taj, lost his job. But that only meant good things for the streets of Mumbai:

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.