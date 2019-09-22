back
Meet The Man Who Teaches Acting To Dharavi Kids
Nestled in arguably the world’s most famous slum, in the heart of the world’s biggest film industry, a 56-year-old man is helping thousands of poor children dream of superstardom.
20 comments
Sharu A.10/14/2019 05:01
We salute 👏🏻🙏🏻🇮🇳
Keduowhelie M.10/12/2019 05:36
Abhishek needs this class
Kishor K.10/10/2019 12:17
Lad sab go ahead
Kunwar N.10/08/2019 11:02
better than naresh panchal
Poonam D.10/02/2019 16:26
This gentleman was shown in exciting India kpop singers were invited from one of his student. It was broadcasted in 2015.
Raji C.09/27/2019 16:06
That very famous teacher who teached kpop stars.... 4 years ago he teaches them freely
Sundar R.09/27/2019 06:48
Bod blace both of you
Rahul R.09/27/2019 04:27
इन साहब पर एक फ़िल्म बननी चाहिए ।
Anil Y.09/26/2019 12:15
Best of luck baby
Muhammad R.09/25/2019 20:17
So any kid who doesnt make it big will spend rest of their life feeling like they are less than the ones on the screen. Thats not a well thought plan.
Samim H.09/25/2019 19:59
Achchhe din ayega
Ruby T.09/24/2019 02:14
Cool sir 👌 salute 💪 👍 sir .
Silas R.09/23/2019 03:13
Whos going to hire you guys? Pls go get to school ...educate yourself
Kitty D.09/23/2019 02:29
Very smart guy with good heart and his own goal, carry on, wish you success in future
Geeta N.09/23/2019 01:29
It so good,the gentleman is training underprivileged children
Jerome J.09/22/2019 10:31
Khan and kapoor should go back to their country pakistan
Ashok N.09/22/2019 07:53
God Bless them,to achieve their dreams.
Rushalee G.09/22/2019 07:40
hope, dream, magic. Shut everyone else who say otherwise.
Sonu K.09/22/2019 07:39
It's india anything can happen but chances are slim ..All the best