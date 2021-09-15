back
Meet The Man Who Teaches Kids For Free
He once struggled to fund his studies, so now he wants to ensure that no child is left without an education. ❤️
10/09/2021 5:31 PMupdated: 10/09/2021 5:33 PM
18 comments
Amita M.15/09/2021 11:44
Ritika K.14/09/2021 13:02
Everyone can’t have that heart to fulfill their dream through someone else. Educating upcoming generation is something very noble . It’s like planting a sapling now which will grow into tree in few years . Society need educated people and these small small efforts by such individuals are really motivating
Shashi M.12/09/2021 16:23
Ankit S.12/09/2021 15:55
Proud of u Shukla & ur team ♥️
ThakurYash B.12/09/2021 15:04
i'm proud of you all❤️
Manoj D.11/09/2021 18:20
Such people give some hope for the world
Hervé F.11/09/2021 09:44
Good and inspiring teacher 👏🏽 An example for the youth
Jalal A.11/09/2021 05:49
Rakesh R.11/09/2021 03:06
Ankita D.11/09/2021 02:24
Respect sir ! You're doing a great work 🙏
Ila M.11/09/2021 00:11
Greatly admire and respect him. The Govt. should recognise his selfless contribution and provide help whenever necessary. God bless him.
Sudha N.10/09/2021 20:39
A great inspirational work ......God Bless you Nitin and your team.
Naveed H.10/09/2021 20:09
Good job ....keep it up
Alpa U.10/09/2021 19:31
Keep it up!!
Kesharwani S.10/09/2021 19:19
I think this is the best contribution to the society from zero level to raise them to directly top level... More power to you sir
Arif A.10/09/2021 18:02
Kind hearted and intelligent is very rear. Salute to your effort.
Brut India10/09/2021 17:58
Despite the hardships of his youth, Nitin found his way and pursued a degree in law, which he is set to complete this year. He teaches 200 students from nursery to Class 12, giving them lessons in their respective subjects, as well as others like Sanskrit, French, and music. More about him here: https://www.thebetterindia.com/260300/kanpur-ngo-free-education-children-fees-inspiring-nitin-kumar-hero/
Syed S.10/09/2021 17:52
Good job