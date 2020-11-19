back
Meet The Non-Muslim Who Topped An Islamic Studies Entrance Exam
“I'm not going to study and, you know, cram up the Quran or, like, Sharia.” Shubham Yadav shares with Brut all that comes with topping an unconventional exam.
18/11/2020 4:42 PMupdated: 19/11/2020 9:03 AM
- 436.2K
- 12.4K
- 447
377 comments
Subrat L.a day
First time in my life I saw a living educated person! Hats off to you Mr. Yadav for truly being a literate!
Ch S.a day
So vry soon u gonna turn into a🤣🤣🤣🤣🚀💣🔪🔪
Dwaipayan S.a day
The Quran + Hadiths contains hate speech and are filled with orders to kill the infidels. The Quran calls the Jews and Christians and Mushirkins (Hindus) as the lowest of the low, the worst of creatures. Why does this hate speech not be torn and burned to pieces? Al-bashir ordered the polytheists to suck the clitoris of Al-Lat (one of their Godess) and Muhammad stood next to him and said, curse out the polytheists, don't hide your words in metaphors, cuss them out directly, and kill them wherever your numbers are stronger. But if anyone else says go suck the penis of Allah, or go fuck Muhammad in doggy style, then it'll immidiately be banned and reported. Let the TRUTH be free. Islam contains more hate speech in the Quran+Hadith than all the world's right wing manifestos combined.
Sheo S.2 days
Main professor on WhatsApp Uni is you
Ghazala A.3 days
May Allah guide you on the right path so you became muslim brother. You are v near to Islam. Mashallah. Keep it up.
Mohammad M.3 days
Congratulations on excelling the exam of Islamic studies.
JAlees B.3 days
Thn What jihad is this bdw?
Mustafa N.3 days
You're welcome to Islamic studies.
Mohd A.3 days
Dividing people in India was before 2014 but after 2014 it has taken to the next step thanks to the ruling party.
RK Y.4 days
❤️
जान अ.4 days
Inspiration
Muktar A.4 days
Yes bro, Country required a neutral society to live Peace and harmony, instead of lynching..
Hari N.4 days
Remember... This faith is only 1470 years!! Hinduism is 10k years over. So try reading vedas... Oldest texts...
Ismail M.4 days
hahahaha
Ismail M.4 days
😂😂😂😂 richtiger molvi
Mohd Z.4 days
Good luck brother...May you succeed in all your efforts..
Claw H.4 days
I really like your spirit. The sense of positivity and the will to change what's wrong. I am really happy to see that people are realising that Islam is not what the media portrays it to be.
Akash P.5 days
That's a thought ❤️❤️❤️
Raheem A.5 days
this is what diversity
Gaurav T.5 days
𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙪 𝙆𝘼𝘼𝙁𝙄𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙊 🤣 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙆𝙄𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂