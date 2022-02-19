back

Meet the "rasta master" of Bengal

No classroom? No problem. All this teacher needs is a street to change the lives of tribal children in Bengal.

19/02/2022 2:57 PM
  • 14K
  • 18

16 comments

  • Mahadib H.
    3 days

    Bah ♥

  • Samatrh G.
    4 days

    He deserves padmashree award. Government teacher please see this video and learn from hin

  • Sayma S.
    4 days

    this video should teach importance of education to those fighting for hijabs and wasting everyones time

  • Anu V.
    4 days

    this is so your heart ❤

  • Brut India
    5 days

    He didn't have an education himself so he did everything to ensure that other children did:

  • Dhruba G.
    5 days

    Read "food" instead of good.

  • Dhruba G.
    5 days

    Every sensetive person should come forward & help this young dedicated teacher providing stationery, good for those children. Honest effort must be rewarded.

  • Asha R.
    5 days

    Wow

  • Gaurav S.
    5 days

    Development of school in bengl 😎😎what a great development by Mamta Banerjee

  • Shaurish S.
    6 days

    Good

  • Swarna M.
    6 days

    👌👏👏🙏🙏🙏A great initiative..These children too will grow into responsible adults thus making the society good and robust.

  • Arindam P.
    6 days

    Hats offf

  • Yusuf A.
    6 days

    I respect 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Gaurav P.
    6 days

    When people have the opportunity to have school and cllges They are protesting against hijab burqqqa 🤦

  • Madhumita D.
    6 days

    So nice of him.. great effort

  • Pintu M.
    6 days

    Great effort..

