Meet the "rasta master" of Bengal

Mahadib H.3 days
Bah ♥
Samatrh G.4 days
He deserves padmashree award. Government teacher please see this video and learn from hin
Sayma S.4 days
this video should teach importance of education to those fighting for hijabs and wasting everyones time
Anu V.4 days
this is so your heart ❤
Brut India5 days
He didn't have an education himself so he did everything to ensure that other children did:
Dhruba G.5 days
Read "food" instead of good.
Dhruba G.5 days
Every sensetive person should come forward & help this young dedicated teacher providing stationery, good for those children. Honest effort must be rewarded.
Asha R.5 days
Wow
Gaurav S.5 days
Development of school in bengl 😎😎what a great development by Mamta Banerjee
Shaurish S.6 days
Good
Swarna M.6 days
👌👏👏🙏🙏🙏A great initiative..These children too will grow into responsible adults thus making the society good and robust.
Arindam P.6 days
Hats offf
Yusuf A.6 days
I respect 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Gaurav P.6 days
When people have the opportunity to have school and cllges They are protesting against hijab burqqqa 🤦
Madhumita D.6 days
So nice of him.. great effort
Pintu M.6 days
Great effort..