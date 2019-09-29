Meet The Super Cop Who Fix Potholes

Feeling a sense of duty towards the condition of India's roads, this traffic cop from Bhatinda is fixing potholes himself! ⛏️
Paramjyot S.11/24/2019 16:11
Such persons should be applauded nationally by the Government and duly rewarded / honoured ...... an exemplary citizen
Balram S.11/17/2019 12:39
We are proud of this officer
Jaymala D.11/16/2019 08:58
God bless you
Shaikh I.11/11/2019 19:01
Salam to this True Indian
Abul H.11/10/2019 08:50
Paji aapko aur Walon Ko sehat aur aur Khushi De Allah ameen
Ravi K.11/09/2019 08:56
Very nice job
Amit B.11/09/2019 03:12
Thanks paaji ..
Kantha D.11/08/2019 13:05
Great work
Vivek S.11/07/2019 16:24
Punjabian ne even American sipahi nu 5 lakh dollar katha karke deta.oh kade duty to vadh kamm ni si karda
Mansi M.11/06/2019 06:37
Love to see such a kind hearted people..love u sir ...great work....👏👏👏👏
Anil K.11/05/2019 13:15
Singh is King
Girish B.11/04/2019 12:08
We need many more like him
Jaswant S.11/01/2019 06:33
I know he will say this is not kama cho kam ihave seen many but they donot do for purpose but sewa great great job irememember acop doing kathkali and doind duty smilelingly and standing in sun in vijay chowk duty with dedication isalute.
Shipra S.10/26/2019 18:17
Kudos to the Good Samaritan
Charanjit K.10/26/2019 14:19
That is why Singh is king.
Santhosh K.10/26/2019 09:36
Thousands of Thanks.. to the respective Police Officer... He must be Indian Traffic Police Commissioner.. where in most of the Traffic Police only make Money.. He is real Human Friend... Thank you Sir Je...
Pankaj J.10/25/2019 07:48
All India basis municipality 100% work should be privatise and monitor by performance of what & how required to do with results causing .That's only we can have standard quality services from government or wait for next few 100 years to get that infrastructure and services .If there is will there is a way ,DELHI ELECTRICITY is best in world class as provided by private players 24 hrs /365 days interrupted services ,then why not other areas be privatised in India .We don't need MUNCIPALITY to provide the services themselves with no accountability and responsibility.If you have any other way please try
Hussain T.10/25/2019 05:36
A few good men...
Rudra S.10/24/2019 04:47
Many times I loose hope on govt employees. But when I see these honest employees my hope restores. . Jai hind
Bimla J.10/23/2019 16:04
We salute this gentleman for his noble work