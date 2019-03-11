Meet The Three Mediators For Ayodhya

These are the three mediators who will try resolving Ayodhya’s decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. ⚖
54 comments
Harish L.03/31/2019 13:07
Jai shriram.. 'Mandir vahee banana'
Spurti K.03/28/2019 03:53
Brut. I don’t know if congress pays you enough or no. But u shud go & study about Ghazwa-e- hind. Nd if you ass has so much dum then make a story on it. Let’s see
Neeleesh M.03/27/2019 17:13
Sirf aur sirf Sita Ram Mandir 🚩
Adam L.03/27/2019 04:32
kuch time baad mecca mein bhe ek mandir bnega😋😋
Ishit T.03/26/2019 12:52
whts there in mediating. this issue looks simple politicians have made this issue much more complicated. ASI confirms the existence of Ram Temple on Babri Masjid so morally Ram Temple should be build but there is existence of masjid also. We take away that land which is sacred and holy. In return we will give another land to build mosque or we will pay compensation for it. they can build mosque in any part of the world but their claim on mosque is baseless. We dont wants conflict but muslim shoud understand that our feelings are attached with this. If it was Mecca we would have give up bcus we wont claim on another land specially where there feelings are attached
M.a. M.03/25/2019 17:41
No use with this committee
Yousuf A.03/25/2019 13:53
Jo marzi banao par raajniti to mat karo
Sarvesh G.03/24/2019 14:07
As usual, Hindus will end up compromising and Majid will be made
Tayyeb B.03/24/2019 11:19
The mently sick Nd also follllowers
Prashant R.03/23/2019 09:57
🚩🚩🚩 Guys don't get distracted by these news...
Ajay S.03/22/2019 16:26
Aree kitni hi meeting KarVA lo 'MANDIR WAHI BANEGA'🚩🚩🚩
Ali A.03/22/2019 02:01
Onily Baburi mosjid
Pharaoh A.03/21/2019 17:02
People who want to become owners of ram Mandir they want to build ram Mandir... Ram Mandir is not going solve India's unemployment problem poverty corruption
Sajjad S.03/21/2019 14:15
Dogla baba
Ashutosh A.03/20/2019 19:15
A Muslim is head of ram Mandir solution. This is India and it's secularism. Pakistan and other muslim countries should not have doubt on India secularism and Hinduism tolerance.
Ashish T.03/20/2019 16:22
I am Hindu and want only Ram Mandir at the site of birth of Shri Ram. No compromise. As simple as that.
Yash C.03/20/2019 15:29
Let's hope some reasonable solution erupts out by mediation n which is acceptable to.all happily nicely
Singer G.03/20/2019 12:47
Justice for our indian Muslim community Asthata babari musjid babari musjid jindabad Hindthan jindabad
Himanshu R.03/20/2019 07:30
What about us satanists in India, let's turn that shit into a Satanist Temple ! Hail Lord Satan !! AVE SATAN !!
Sumit S.03/19/2019 16:05
I'm an atheist, I'm against Hindu nationalism or any form of singularity in the society. But for the sake of justice and social harmony, only ram mandir should be built there. Babri masjid was built by invaders, yes, invaders. Period.