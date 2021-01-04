back

Meet The Undaunted Father Waiting For His Daughter’s Return

“What kind of a law puts you in prison without proof?” As Natasha Narwal languishes in prison under UAPA charges, her father Mahavir tells Brut how he makes peace with his new routine... of waiting for his daughter’s return.

04/01/2021 3:29 PM
  • 54.2K
  • 55

And even more

  1. 6:33

    UK Parliament Debates India's Minorities

  2. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  3. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  4. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

  5. 2:24

    Another AAP Leader, Another Ink Attack

  6. 2:35

    UP Minister Shocked By Corruption At Paddy Centre

54 comments

  • Rajnarayan Y.
    17 hours

    There were not peacefull protest against CAA and NRC.She deserve to be there

  • Indira A.
    a day

    She should be free in the coming days. What is this justice in India. It is getting worse. The nation cannot express themselves in public. The prime minister can pardon her for this incident that took place on Delhi. Is there no association that can fight the right for these people who are imprisoned without any proof?

  • Chintan P.
    2 days

    BRUT!! You only raise anti hindu, anti national and anti modi news!! And no surprise idiots are many to follow you...

  • Indranil B.
    3 days

    CAA protest resulted in riot amongst peaceful peoples living there who became victim of politics

  • Thomas M.
    3 days

    Why this Islamic advertisement is coming in between.

  • Hirak D.
    4 days

    This is not taken at all. Bjp will have to suffer for all the attrocities and distress created around.

  • Ameena P.
    4 days

    Hats off to the father😇😇

  • Anel K.
    6 days

    Time with talk...

  • Rabiya K.
    7 days

    To protest is democracy

  • Rabiya K.
    7 days

    Kapil mishra should be in

  • Rabiya K.
    7 days

    Release innocent

  • Sajla C.
    7 days

    Beti bachao!?!

  • Shahla T.
    7 days

    A father's belief on daughters herculean task

  • Samir P.
    08/01/2021 04:26

    Educated madrassa mullas must 1st prove how this law will sack mullas out of bharat....

  • Kumar A.
    08/01/2021 03:16

    Ok so this man is sad and grieving because his riot instigating daughter is safe and sound in jail? What about the grief of the father and mother of Ankit Sharma who was stabbed 400 times by the anti CAA rioters? Bigoted Brut India will only show one sided agenda and this old man should have taught his rioter daughter better.

  • Kohli S.
    07/01/2021 04:49

    Sir, you are such a brave man, seeing positivity in such situation is not.eazy. I wish, pray and request that justice be served

  • Irfan L.
    07/01/2021 03:35

    Brave girl and brave father

  • Gcsteam J.
    06/01/2021 17:27

    Great father .. pls be strong as you are now. Bcz you will have to live long with your daughter and son. Take care sir

  • Robbie C.
    06/01/2021 14:09

    https://scroll.in/latest/973418/delhi-violence-pinjra-tod-activist-natasha-narwal-gets-bail

  • Gulafshan B.
    06/01/2021 12:33

    Salute u sir.... proud father.... may evry child has such father .....

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.