Meet The Undaunted Father Waiting For His Daughter’s Return
“What kind of a law puts you in prison without proof?” As Natasha Narwal languishes in prison under UAPA charges, her father Mahavir tells Brut how he makes peace with his new routine... of waiting for his daughter’s return.
04/01/2021 3:29 PM
54 comments
Rajnarayan Y.17 hours
There were not peacefull protest against CAA and NRC.She deserve to be there
Indira A.a day
She should be free in the coming days. What is this justice in India. It is getting worse. The nation cannot express themselves in public. The prime minister can pardon her for this incident that took place on Delhi. Is there no association that can fight the right for these people who are imprisoned without any proof?
Chintan P.2 days
BRUT!! You only raise anti hindu, anti national and anti modi news!! And no surprise idiots are many to follow you...
Indranil B.3 days
CAA protest resulted in riot amongst peaceful peoples living there who became victim of politics
Thomas M.3 days
Why this Islamic advertisement is coming in between.
Hirak D.4 days
This is not taken at all. Bjp will have to suffer for all the attrocities and distress created around.
Ameena P.4 days
Hats off to the father😇😇
Anel K.6 days
Time with talk...
Rabiya K.7 days
To protest is democracy
Rabiya K.7 days
Kapil mishra should be in
Rabiya K.7 days
Release innocent
Sajla C.7 days
Beti bachao!?!
Shahla T.7 days
A father's belief on daughters herculean task
Samir P.08/01/2021 04:26
Educated madrassa mullas must 1st prove how this law will sack mullas out of bharat....
Kumar A.08/01/2021 03:16
Ok so this man is sad and grieving because his riot instigating daughter is safe and sound in jail? What about the grief of the father and mother of Ankit Sharma who was stabbed 400 times by the anti CAA rioters? Bigoted Brut India will only show one sided agenda and this old man should have taught his rioter daughter better.
Kohli S.07/01/2021 04:49
Sir, you are such a brave man, seeing positivity in such situation is not.eazy. I wish, pray and request that justice be served
Irfan L.07/01/2021 03:35
Brave girl and brave father
Gcsteam J.06/01/2021 17:27
Great father .. pls be strong as you are now. Bcz you will have to live long with your daughter and son. Take care sir
Robbie C.06/01/2021 14:09
https://scroll.in/latest/973418/delhi-violence-pinjra-tod-activist-natasha-narwal-gets-bail
Gulafshan B.06/01/2021 12:33
Salute u sir.... proud father.... may evry child has such father .....