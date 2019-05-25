Meet The Volunteers Who Helped BJP Win

At the BJP party headquarters, these exhausted but happy volunteers explained why they worked tirelessly for Narendra Modi.
64 comments
Khan Z.06/27/2019 06:59
Big middle finger
Patan I.06/24/2019 15:45
Hilter ruling the country
Abdul W.06/23/2019 14:14
Very nice modi
Subhan Q.06/22/2019 16:15
ChOukidar he chor hai
Subhan Q.06/22/2019 16:14
Modi hai toh mumkin hai
Beltu S.06/22/2019 12:41
Ya.sab.ke.sab.atng.bad
Sabbir G.06/12/2019 19:21
Shi me aaj pata chala bhagidar rights
Sabbir G.06/12/2019 19:20
Brut is bjp
Rajdeep D.06/09/2019 15:07
Bhowk.. mil ke bhowk 😂
Sankadhar R.06/07/2019 08:01
Nice
Elbardmsangma E.06/07/2019 07:26
Modi chowkidar evm chorhe.
Nawed A.06/06/2019 18:36
ABN machine Agar Sahi Hota 2 you may main manta hoon Haqeeqat Mein BJP leader Modi g Jeet gaye hain
Prasad S.06/06/2019 17:09
Jai sree ram har har modi ji
Anwar K.06/05/2019 01:10
North Indian fool's are Best in the world
Rasool R.06/02/2019 16:34
Ye chokidar ni chorhi bhagidar hi
Chetan R.05/30/2019 14:41
Jai ho modi sarkar ki
Rosewel L.05/30/2019 04:42
Balatkari parti
Devansh K.05/29/2019 12:37
M not paid and work for Modi ji in free time.
Srinivas K.05/29/2019 12:17
జై బీజేపీ
Sani M.05/29/2019 11:28
Bharat Routh